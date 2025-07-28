Neighbors Barista aiming for early August opening in Rockville

Neighbors Barista, a small-batch coffee business, is completing its transition from a coffee shop operation at the Kentlands farmers market to its first brick-and-mortar store in Rockville with an opening planned for early August, according to co-owner Spencer Trach.

“We see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Trach told Bethesda Today on Friday.

Trach said the shop at 1101 Nelson St. in the Woodley Gardens shopping center has its final rounds of inspections with Rockville officials this week.

Co-owner Spencer Trach sad Friday that build out of the coffee shop is about 90% complete. Photo credit: Spencer Trach

Prior to opening, Neighbors Barista has been selling coffee at a stand outside of the Woodley Gardens shop. They also operate a stand at the Kentlands farmers market. Photo credit: Spencer Trach

“We’re probably about 90% done with … the whole build-out,” said Trach, who runs the business with his wife, Lulu Parajuli.

Woodley Gardens is home to several eateries and businesses, including Carmen’s Italian Ice, Hard Times Café, Shanghai Taste and Z&Z Manoushe Bakery.

Neighbors Barista is opening the shop in a 1,200-square-foot space that was a bank. The space includes a covered drive-thru teller window that Trach said will be used as a walk-up window for customers to grab their orders with the driveway serving as a patio space with seating and tables.

Trach and Parajuli live in Damascus and created their business in 2023 when they began roasting beans at home and selling coffee on Saturdays at the Main Street Farmers Market in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood and also at occasional pop-ups.

Since securing the space at Woodley Gardens, the pair also have been selling coffee at pop-ups outside of their store to promote their products and meet new customers, Trach said.

Neighbors Barista will offer a plethora of coffee and espresso drinks, including seasonal drinks, similar to what it offers at the Kentlands market. The shop will also sell pastries from Fresh Baguette, a French bakery with locations in Bethesda, Rockville, Virginia and Washington, D.C., Trach said Friday.

The shop will also serve as a space for roasting coffee and hosting community-centered events as well as coffee tastings and roasting demonstrations, according to Trach.

‘Seed to cup’

Neighbors Barista is based on a “seed to cup” model, Trach told Bethesda Today in February, referring to the process in which the business acquires its coffee beans directly from producers and farmers in Central America and elsewhere and brews the beans at the Kentlands farmers market or pop-ups for customers.

Trach said he and Parajuli visited producers in Guatemala and El Salvador to learn more about the process, establish relationships and eventually purchase their beans. Neighbors Barista also sources from producers in Colombia, Brazil and Nicaragua.

“It’s direct from the farm and when the coffee comes to us, it’s green. You can’t eat it or drink it. It’s essentially a seed. And then we roast it, and it becomes something that we can all enjoy,” Trach said.

According to Trach, after the couple roasts the coffee beans at their Damascus home, the couple brings their roasted beans to the farmers market on Saturdays for brewing, serving and sipping.

At the market, Neighbors Barista offers seasonal and specialty drinks, such as s’mores lattes with marshmallows, pistachio lattes and an orange blossom latte. According to Trach, all the syrups, foams, flavorings and toppings are all made from scratch.

Even after opening the Rockville shop, Trach said he foresees the business continuing to operate a stand at the farmers market.

“We really love and enjoy the Kentlands. So, there might be a short break, but we definitely want to get back there at some capacity,” Trach said.