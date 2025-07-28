Metropolitan Media Softball League takes to MoCo diamonds to make headlines

During late spring and early summer Saturday mornings, Montgomery County softball diamonds are home to many of the journalists whom county residents read or watch to keep up with news at home and around the world.

These journalists step away from their offices and compete for the Metropolitan Media Softball League championship trophy and the bragging rights of the best softball-playing newsroom in the area.

This year the title went to the Bloomberg Moneyballers, which defeated the Pink Slips, the league’s alumni team, 8-4 in a July 13back-and-forth thriller at Layhill Local Park in Wheaton.

“It’s an all-are-welcome kind of feeling,” Jim Barnett, a Bethesda resident and former CNN reporter, said of the league. “Yes, people do want to win, people don’t like losing, but everyone can come into the office on Monday and have a good laugh about something that happened a couple days earlier.”

However, the fact that there is an alumni team is a sign of shifting times for media. As the way people consume media in Washington has changed, so has the league. Once home to as many as 24 teams, the league now has just 12. Traditional media outlets such as The Washington Post have seen major job cuts or folded — like The Gazette, the Post-owned chain of local weeklies — leaving some players without a job or a team.

When Jonathan Salant was laid off from his position as a political reporter at Bloomberg in 2012, he started the alumni team. Salant, now 71 and living in Rockville, serves on the league’s leadership council with Barnett. They noted that shrinking staffs and younger reporters’ lack of interest in recreational softball has made it more challenging to keep the league going.

“There has been a definite impact the industry has had on the ability for teams to play the games,” Barnett said.

Jim Barnett’s CNN CaNiNes championship team from 2002. Photo credit: Courtesy MMSL

Barnett, 68, wrote Playing Games at CNN: How a Softball Team Captured the Spirit of a News Network, published in July 2024 by 5editorial, which chronicles the league through game recap stories with a satirical twist and includes the history of the league’s founding.

“On Monday mornings you come in to work and everyone would have a little bit of buzz about how we played that weekend,” Barnett recalled.

Dennis Tuttle founded the league in 1991 when he was a sports reporter for The Washington Times. Now 64, Tuttle is the director of his own content firm 5editorial, which publishes his photography and Barnett’s book, among other things.

Tuttle had played in other leagues during his stops at different publications as a sportswriter, starting at age 18 with the Winston-Salem Journal in North Carolina.

Metropolitan Media games initially were held in Washington, D.C., before being moved to Montgomery County fields partially due to the collaboration with the county’s parks department, which Tuttle called “top flight” in the country.

“Googly moogly, in our prime it was marvelous,” Tuttle said. “At one point in the early 2000s there were 24 teams and over 450 players in the program and holy smokes, the games every week were fantastic.”

From the start, the league’s schedule has been carefully curated so that games are almost always played on Saturday mornings — a relatively slow news period. But still there are times when major news breaks while reporters are on the field.

Tuttle recalls the morning after John F. Kennedy Jr.’s plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean in 1999, killing him, his wife, and his sister-in-law, as a “seminal moment” in the league’s history.

The league was holding a playoff game between TV station WJLA, the local ABC affiliate, and CNN at Wheaton Regional Park, and WJLA anchor Dale Solly and CNN’s John King were pitted against each other on opposing teams, Tuttle said. He recalls both of their pagers going off repeatedly during the game.

“[Dale says,] ‘I’ll get to them when I get to them,’ ” Tuttle said with a laugh. “All of a sudden it came in with 911, Dale’s in right field [and] he goes, ‘Oh I’m going to have to take that.’ ”

Solly and King had to leave mid-game to rush back to their respective offices.

Another of the league’s highlights, according to Tuttle and Barnett, was the switch to wooden bats for male players. During the 2004 season, Tuttle began to notice a competitive advantage for teams that were spending large sums on new “super bats” made of titanium that allowed batters to drive softballs farther.

“I consulted with a clinic in Cleveland that was doing studies on bats anyhow and I talked them into doing a study on the super bats,” Tuttle said.

The study’s results showed super bats could drive the ball 20 to 25 feet farther than a standard aluminum bat.

“That was significant for competitive balance and it was significant for safety,” Tuttle said.

So alongside Salant, Tuttle planned to drop a bombshell on the players at the league’s 2005 annual spring meeting at the National Press Club in the District.

Tuttle said he waited until the end of the meeting, then announced that male players would have to use wooden bats from that point on.

“The room exploded. I mean, it was just like something out of a political convention,” Tuttle said. “People were running out to the phones, people who had cell phones were running out in the hall.”

Tuttle said the change ended up making the league more fair and creating more balance between the male and female players, with the women allowed to continue using whatever type of bat they wanted. Each team is required to always have at least three female players on the field.

Barnett, who stopped playing in 2011, continues to serve on the league’s council and helps to determine who should receive the Dale Solly Award for Sportsmanship and Camaraderie, the league’s highest honor.

Solly, a beloved participant and coach of the WJLA team, died of a heart attack in 2002.

“The season before he died, I bet he had two dozen players, and it worried him to death,” Tuttle said. “He didn’t want to tell people they couldn’t come out, but he didn’t know how he was going to make it work … basically through his personality he made it work.”

This year the award was given to Sean McFaul, a WJLA employee at the time of Solly’s death, on the day of the championship game.

“[McFaul] fought back tears as he received the award that contained Dale’s picture,” the league wrote in a Facebook post. “He clearly remembers the devastation his co-workers experienced in the newsroom and the shock their team felt trying to play softball the following weekend.”

Despite the shrinking number of teams, the league remains optimistic about its future. Salant said the league has identified several new teams that could potentially join in 2026.

“We started in 1991 and the program is still alive,” Tuttle said, noting how many softball leagues have ended in recent years. “Thirty-five seasons now — it doesn’t owe anybody any apologies.”