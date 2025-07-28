Montgomery County Little League baseball team wins Maryland State Major League Championship

Montgomery County’s Little League under 12 baseball team won the Maryland state championship on Friday after defeating Berlin 1-0 at West Salisbury Little League.

The contest was a pitching affair as Montgomery County pitchers Ben Murphy and Colton Jamieson didn’t give up a run and struck out four hitters.

Murphy gave up three hits in his 5 2/3 innings on the mound.

This article was written by Bethesda Today's partner WTOP News and republished with permission.