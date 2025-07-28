Montgomery County Little League baseball team wins Maryland State Major League Championship

Montgomery County’s Little League under 12 baseball team won the Maryland state championship on Friday after defeating Berlin 1-0 at West Salisbury Little League.
The contest was a pitching affair as Montgomery County pitchers Ben Murphy and Colton Jamieson didn’t give up a run and struck out four hitters.
Murphy gave up three hits in his 5 2/3 innings on the mound.
This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.