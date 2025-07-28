Become a Member
Montgomery County Little League baseball team wins Maryland State Major League Championship

Win sends team to regionals in Bristol, Connecticut

By Tadiwos Abedje - WTOP
July 28, 2025 11:24 a.m. | Updated: July 28, 2025 11:39 a.m.
Montgomery County’s Little League under 12 baseball team won the Maryland state championship on Friday after defeating Berlin 1-0 at West Salisbury Little League.

The contest was a pitching affair as Montgomery County pitchers Ben Murphy and Colton Jamieson didn’t give up a run and struck out four hitters.

Murphy gave up three hits in his 5 2/3 innings on the mound. 

