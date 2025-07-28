Final construction phase for Woodward High set to begin 

The third and final phase of construction for Charles W. Woodward High School in Rockville is set to begin after the Montgomery County school board approved Thursday a $25.4 million contract to complete an auditorium and other spaces in the school, according to Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

The approved contract is the final step toward completing a more than $180 million project that’s faced problems including delays due to MCPS budget shortfalls, supply chain issues, increases in material costs and funding shortfalls resulting from state aid calculation errors. In March 2024, the school board voted to delay the construction of auditoriums for Woodward and the new Crown High School under construction in Gaithersburg, citing budgetary and pandemic-related issues.

The funding to complete the Woodward project was approved by the school board in November as part of its $1.85 billion capital budget for fiscal year 2026.

The Woodward building at 11211 Old Georgetown Road, is set to accommodate 2,160 students. When construction is completed by Hess Construction Co. of Rockville, the four-story school will have an interior courtyard, athletic fields, a track with a stadium and an auditorium. The building is serving as a holding school for Northwood High while the school’s Silver Spring building is renovated. Construction delays at Woodward have raised concern and protests from Northwood students and families in the past.

Construction for Woodward High School began in August 2021 after MCPS decided to rebuild and reopen the school due to overcrowding at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda and Downcounty Consortium high schools, which include Albert Einstein in Kensington and Montgomery Blair, John F. Kennedy, Northwood and Wheaton in Silver Spring. The Woodward building was originally built in 1966 and was closed in 1987 due to declining enrollment. The building was used as a holding school for Tilden Middle School during construction of its new building and then demolished in 2021.

Phase two of Woodward’s construction began last July after the school board approved a $35.2 million construction contract expansion. The $25.4 million contract adds on to that contract expansion.

Northwood High moved into Woodward in the summer of 2024 while construction continued and will remain until August 2027, when its new building is expected to be completed. A number of Northwood students, parents and teachers raised concerns about the Woodward building in November, saying it wasn’t what they were promised, citing delays in completing performance spaces, tennis courts that were installed incorrectly and teaching materials that weren’t provided as expected.

In October, MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor announced the district was facing a $39.3 million shortfall in funding for Woodward’s ongoing construction due to its state aid calculation errors in 2021. The mistake required the district to reallocate $17.7 million from other district projects and also to ask the County Council to provide an additional $21.6 million for the project.

On Thursday, the school board approved the $25.4 million contract for Hess Construction to complete phase three of the Woodward construction project as part of its consent agenda.

Phase three of the project will include finishing the interior of the 58,144-square-foot auditorium and other secondary “performing and practice spaces,” according to school board documents. The final phase will also include completing spaces such as science laboratories.

In March 2025, Taylor told the council that Woodward, Crown and Northwood are on track to be completed on time, meaning the schools would open as scheduled in August 2027.