Proposed legislation would ban parking in Montgomery County bike lanes

In response to continuing instances of vehicle crashes involving bicyclists, Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large) said Monday he is introducing legislation to ban vehicle parking in the county’s bike lanes.



“I’m often told that we’re building bike lanes that people aren’t using, but the reality is, people don’t feel safe using the bike lanes,” Glass said at a press conference held next to a bike lane on Woodglen Road in North Bethesda. “As we continue investing in our bike infrastructure … that will encourage more people to ride their bikes.”



The legislation, which will be formally introduced during Tuesday’s council meeting in Rockville, will “prohibit the standing, stopping or parking of vehicles in bikeways,” according to the council legislative report. The bill is co-sponsored by councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) and Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7).

Glass and Friedson, along with council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large), are running for county executive in 2026 to replace March Elrich (D), who cannot seek a third term due to term limits.

Glass said Monday that 59 “cyclist-involved crashes” have occurred in the county so far in 2025, including one resulting in a serious injury to a cyclist and another resulting in a fatality.

“We need to make sure that our roads are safe for everybody, whether you are walking, biking, rolling and yes, driving,” he said. “We all need to share our roads and be good stewards and good neighbors while we’re using our roadways. This is not a new idea.”

Glass said similar laws banning parking in bike lanes are in effect in the city of Rockville, Howard County and Washington, D.C.

Under county law, vehicles are prohibited from parking in a variety of settings that could impede traffic or could cause a safety concern. However, bikeways are not explicitly named in the law. Glass said his legislation would make it easier to enforce a prohibition against parking in bike lanes by explicitly defining it.

He said he wants to see signs posted that clearly state parking is banned in the lanes, and for enforcement to be handled through a combination of issuing citations and providing a hotline for community members to report violations to the Montgomery County Department of Transportation.



Glass was joined at the press conference by supporters of the legislation who said the bill is necessary to improve safety for cyclists, including Fani-González. One speaker, Daniel Langenkamp of Bethesda, has become an outspoken advocate for cyclist and pedestrian safety policies since August 2022 when his wife Sarah, a diplomat and mother of two young boys, was struck and killed by a flatbed truck on River Road in Bethesda while cycling home from a back-to-school event at her children’s elementary school.

He told those in attendance that while he was recently cycling in the same bike lane where his wife was killed, a section of the lane was blocked by multiple tractor trailers that were illegally parked.

“It’s rush hour, and I’m a confident biker, so I just go around them. But I think: What if that had been a mom? What if that had been a kid trying to go to Whole Foods across the street? What if that had been a grandparent just trying to get to church that day?” Langenkamp said. “There are lots of people that would like to use bike lanes, but they can’t because cars and trucks are regularly parked in the street in the bike lane, keeping people from using those bike lanes safely.”

Other cyclists who spoke Monday shared similar stories of close calls with vehicles in bike lanes. Erica Herrera, a Chevy Chase resident who commutes by bike to work, said she has almost been hit by other cars several times when having to veer out of a bike lane because vehicles are parked in it.

“There have also been many instances where I’ve seen cars parked in the bike lanes completely cutting off access to the lane, forcing me to choose between going up to the street or moving onto the sidewalk, thus completely defeating the purpose of bike lanes and their safety,” Herrera said.

Shanika Whitehurst, president of the Action Committee for Transit, a local safe streets and public transit advocacy group, said it is difficult for cyclists to use bike lanes because of the lack of prohibition about parking in them as well as a lack of understanding by some drivers about their purpose.

“Bike lanes are not shoulder parking spaces. They are safe and designated spaces for people who choose to [ride bycles],” Whitehurst said. “When these lanes are blocked by parked or idling cars, [it exposes cyclists] to fast-moving vehicles and dangerous conditions. This can lead to tragic outcomes, and these are preventable dangers.”

A public hearing on the legislation is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30.