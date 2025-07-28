County Council to assess use of robots for public parking garage security

The Montgomery County Council is expected to hear from the county Department of Transportation (MCDOT) on Tuesday about a pilot program using robots for surveillance and security in county parking garages.

The council will also vote on whether to abandon a latent plan to develop a 5-mile highway extension stretching from Clarksburg to Montgomery Village.

In addition, councilmembers will consider and vote on potential changes to benefits for developers that create facilities considered beneficial for the public.

A new piece of legislation set to be introduced Tuesday would prohibit vehicles from parking in bike lanes. Read more about the bill here.

The council will meet at 9 a.m. in the Stella Werner Council Office Building in Rockville for its regular weekly business meeting. Here’s what to expect:

Parking robots

The council will receive a briefing on an MCDOT pilot program that uses robots for security and surveillance in county parking garages. The program uses a robot called “Parker” that records footage during scheduled patrols for use in investigations by law enforcement, according to the council staff report.

The pilot program began in June at the Town Square/Ellsworth Drive Garage at 801 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring. However, councilmembers say they were not made aware of it until a local TV station provided coverage of the program on June 11.



“While we all want to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors to our downtown areas, this is most effectively achieved through transparency and community engagement, especially on issues that impact the protections we have in place for residents’ privacy and civil rights,” council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) said during a virtual media briefing Monday.



Stewart and councilmember Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3), chair of the council’s Public Safety Committee, wrote a letter to MCDOT on June 12 asking the department to pause the program until the council could receive a briefing on it, which the department agreed to provide.

While public safety pilot programs are not subject to council votes or public hearings since they do not use council funding, Stewart said it is important for the council and the community to be aware of any programs that involve surveillance.

“When they do these pilots, they have a great deal of attitude to explore them, and that is why I think it’s incumbent upon the county executive’s office to make sure that public notice and engagement is done before our police department or our Department of Transportation undertake any type of pilot project like this,” Stewart said.

Highway extension vote

Councilmembers will vote on whether to abandon a latent plan to develop a 5-mile highway extension stretching from Clarksburg to Montgomery Village.

First proposed in the 1960s, the Midcounty Highway Extended, or M-83, has not been funded for construction. In recent years, the council has voted against developing portions of M-83, and there has been a lack of interest from local government officials in developing the highway. However, because the project is still included in the county’s highway master plan, it could still be pursued by a future Planning Board or council unless it is removed from the plan. The comprehensive cost estimate for the proposed M-83 highway is $1.37 billion.

The council is expected to vote to remove the highway extension, as supported by the Planning Board. At a July 8 public hearing, most speakers urged the council to abandon the plan.

Following the Planning Board’s review of the master plan, the board voted in April to remove the northern portion of the planned M-83 that would stretch between Clarksburg and Montgomery Village. The Planning Board found the plan was inconsistent with the county’s 2022 master plan update; Thrive Montgomery 2050, its long-term growth master plan; and its Climate Action Plan.

Potential changes to developer benefits



The council will hold a work session and then vote on proposed legislation to change how developers could be incentivized for building facilities that are considered to be a benefit to the public.

Since 2010, the county has offered a public benefits point system that allows developers to receive additional approved density in exchange for providing certain public benefits in certain zones. In 2022, the county started reassessing the way the system works.

The county’s public benefits policies require developers to incorporate community amenities into large development projects in exchange for increased density and height allowances. Projects must achieve a minimum point total depending on their size, density and location in order to qualify.

“Some examples of public benefits that can be offered in exchange for increased densities and height allowance include affordable housing, public facilities, public parking, public art, open space and pedestrian improvements,” Stewart said Monday.



The proposed legislation would realign the point system and streamline the process for which developers are approved for additional density. Projects that prioritize environmental sustainability and are located in close proximity to public transit are considered a higher benefit.



