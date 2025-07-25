‘These things don’t happen overnight’: Rockville City Council rejects rent control proposal

The city of Rockville won’t be implementing rent control measures this year following the City Council’s 5-2 vote Monday against acting upon the issue, which drew praise from developers and frustration from renter advocates.

The proposal would have imposed a rent cap, the percentage of which had not yet been decided on by councilmembers. Advocates have been urging the council to move forward on the issue for several years,

Mayor Monique Ashton and councilmembers Kate Fulton, Barry Jackson, Marissa Valeri and Adam Van Grack voted against taking up the rent stabilization proposal.

Councilmembers David Myles and Izola Shaw, who asked the council to consider the issue, voted in favor of the rent caps.

“Rent stabilization is so important because it’s a preventative measure [for eviction],” Shaw said during Monday’s meeting. “People don’t want a policy that automatically sends you to the emergency room, they want a policy that helps to prevent you before going to the emergency room. That is not the way Rockville should be doing policy.”



Van Grack said Monday before the vote he would vote against the proposal because he thought it would inadvertently hurt development in the city.

“It’s important for us to look at the economics overall, not just broad-brush policies,” Van Grack said. “All landlords are not slumlords, and they create housing as well.”

Rockville’s consideration of the issue comes two years after Montgomery County Council voted to pass permanent rent stabilization in July 2023. The county legislation caps annual increases at the region’s consumer price index (CPI) plus 3%, with a hard cap of 6% of the base rent. However, the county legislation does not include municipalities such as Rockville that have their own city governments.

The Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington (AOBA), an organization representing local developers and landlords, strongly opposed the Rockville legislation, expressing concerns that development will be more difficult to undertake in the city if rent stabilization is implemented.

“Rent caps deter new housing development,” Hugo Cantu, AOBA’s Maryland Manager of Government Affairs, said at Monday’s meeting. “The city should focus again on measures that will increase housing supply, not deter new investment and new development.”

Matt Losak, executive director for the Montgomery County Renters Alliance, told Bethesda Today in an interview Friday that he was disappointed but unsurprised by the council’s decision.

“Clearly there was a coordinated effort by the landlord and developer industry, represented by the Apartment and Office Building Association, to dump repetition of debunked talking points about how multi-family construction will evaporate if you implement rent stabilization programs of any kind,” Losak said.





During the meeting that including Monday’s vote, the City Council held a public hearing to allow the public to share their views on whether councilmembers should take up the issue of rent stabilization. So many speakers signed up that the council had to hold some in an overflow room in city hall until it was their turn to speak.

Supporters of rent stabilization shared stories of how community members have been driven out of Rockville due to rising rent costs.

“Rockville residents, the people who elected you to represent them, not landlord associations, have expressed their overwhelming want and need for it, and with each vote against rent stabilization, you spit again in our faces,” resident Jamie Ann said. “At this point, you know that not passing rent stabilization hurts your community.”

But speakers opposed to the legislation said they believed it would not have the positive results intended.

“If rent control passes in Rockville, I fear the job of providing and managing reasonably-priced, high-quality housing for this community will be far more difficult, if not impossible,” said Julie Pollinger, owner of Bethesda-based Pollinger Co., a real estate manager.

The county’s decision to pass rent stabilization has led to controversy since its implementation, with developers saying it has stymied investment in development in the county.

During the Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce’s annual real estate update meeting in June, County Councilmember Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) criticized the county’s rent control policies during a panel with developers who shared his concerns.

“If you say we don’t want your money, the likelihood is that someone who’s making investment decisions isn’t going to invest,” Friedson told a group of local businesspeople and real estate agents during the session at the Foxhill Residences in Bethesda that touched on the county’s housing crisis.

Losak told Bethesda Today that while he is frustrated that most city councilmembers did not concur with the Renters Alliance about the need to pass a rent cap, he and other advocates will move forward in hope that the rent stabilization could be a reality in Rockville in the future.

“There is ample evidence in a good faith conversation that demonstrates multi-family construction continues in places where there is rent stabilization,” Losak said. “When there is high demand, there are profits … we believe [landlords and developers] have a responsibility to balance reasonable profits with community health, welfare and stability.”

He said that in the 18 years the Renters Alliance has been operating, he has seen elected officials change their views on renters’ rights and has seen legislation pass that at one point he did not think was possible.

