From Bethesda Magazine: An oceanfront second home in Delaware’s Bethany Beach

Shari and Med Lahlou’s shorefront Delaware home is so skinny—only 17 feet wide—that their builder, Marnie Oursler, christened it the “Narrow Escape.” Still, when the Lahlous lounge on the pool deck at their weekend home or wake up in the primary bedroom surrounded by ocean views, things feel anything but cramped. “Even though it’s so narrow, Marnie made the house so airy,” Shari says. “On the main level, you can see sea and sky from nearly every direction.”

The 4,332-square-foot, six-bedroom, 6½-bath structure is a dramatic change from the tiny 1970s “beach shack” they purchased in 2020 in Bethany Beach, Delaware. The couple, both in their 50s, live in the Spring Valley neighborhood of Upper Northwest D.C. Shari, a trial lawyer, and Med, the owner of five Washinitgton restaurants (including Lupo Verde and Lupo Marino), initially fixed up the existing three-bedroom cottage. They used the snug house on a patch of Atlantic Ocean-front land for two summers.

Shari Lahlou on a balcony facing the house’s other wing. Photo credit: Maria DeForrest

“But it wasn’t insulated or in good shape, and we had always planned to build something new,” Shari says. She found Bethany Beach-based Marnie Custom Homes on Instagram and chose the company because “it seemed like they could maximize the challenging lot.” Construction occurred in the offseason of 2022 to 2023, and the Lahlous were splashing in the pool by the middle of June 2023.

The couple, who go to the shore on summer weekends with their 21-year-old daughter, Sabrina, and 18-year-old son, Miles, at first envisioned a main house with a guest cottage and a swimming pool. “But this lot is zoned for just one dwelling, so we had to puzzle something together within those constraints,” Oursler says.

A balcony offers a view of sand, sky and ocean. Photo credit: Dana Hoff

Working with architectural firms Gentilucci Designs of Bethesda and the Barker Design Group of Washington, D.C., Oursler got creative. She built two slender, three-story wings—one that serves as the main house, and the other for guests—with dramatic gable roofs. The two wings are linked by a rectangular central deck with a swimming pool. “This allowed both sections of the house to have ocean views,” Oursler says. Directly facing the beach, the three floors of the main house contain three bedrooms with en suite baths plus an open kitchen and a great room. The guest wing boasts a living area on the second floor, a two-car garage on the ground level, and three bedrooms (one with bunk beds).

“We wanted this to be a user-friendly house,” Shari says. “And having a guest wing means our kids can bring friends with them, or another family can stay with us and be in their own space.” An exterior staircase and a laundry room in the guest quarters up the privacy.

A 5½-foot-deep pool links the main house and the guest quarters. Photo credit: Dana Hoff

The 40-by-17-foot deck, constructed of weather-resistant ipe-wood planking, is inset with a 7-foot-by-8.6-foot fiberglass pool that’s 5½ feet deep. “It’s actually an in-ground model resting on framing with the deck constructed around it,” Oursler says. “We put the pool in the middle of the lot to take advantage of the southern exposure. You get sun there almost all day.”

Oursler installed the pool deck railings at a slightly obtuse angle to keep the outdoor space from feeling too enclosed. A bar with room for four stools is attached to one side; both sides hold built-in planters that Shari fills with perennial flowers and herbs such as mint. “We make a lot of mojitos and mint iced tea in the summer,” she says. It’s one of five decks around the house, including a jumbo one off the second level of the main wing facing the ocean.

The guest and main quarters feel connected to the pool deck and the outdoors thanks to glass doors and outsize windows (many floor-to-ceiling). “Windows were key to the overall design, since natural light opened up the narrow space, especially in the second-floor kitchen and great room,” Oursler says. “We used floor-to-ceiling multi-slide doors on the ocean side, plus floor-to-ceiling windows with bottom transoms next to them. Now the space has gorgeous views from all angles.”

Other visually expanding touches throughout the house include 9-foot ceilings in most rooms and barely visible wire balustrades on the interior white wood stair rails. The floors, covered in pale wood-look vinyl from Georgia-based COREtec in “Cyril Oak,” bounce light around.

The main house has a kitchen that opens to the pool. Photo credit: Dana Hoff

Just off the pool deck in the main wing, the kitchen adjoins the many-windowed main living area with its vistas of sand dunes and waves. The kitchen, like so many features in Narrow Escape, presented space constraints. “Since Med is a restaurant owner, we knew the kitchen had to be functional and beautiful in that narrow area,” says Sarah Kahn-Turner, the lead designer with Marnie Custom Homes.

Space considerations, including leaving room for a staircase from the first floor, meant the kitchen required a long, lean floor plan. A cooktop, oven, refrigerator and a bank of cabinets were snuggled along the room’s north wall. Facing it, Kahn-Turner installed a 15-foot-long, 39-inch-wide island with a sink, dishwasher and seating for six. “It’s nice, because people sitting at the island can interact with whoever is cooking,” she says.

Pale colors and gold finishes amplify the kitchen’s breezy, beachy feel. Wall cabinets by Canada’s Decor Cabinet Co. were painted in Benjamin Moore’s Decorator’s White (CC-20), the island was crafted in white oak by Michigan’s Quality Cabinets, and quartz countertops by New Jersey’s Emerstone mimic the look of marble. Cabinet panels conceal all the appliances along the wall except the Wolf five-burner cooktop and a built-in Miele coffee station. “That coffee machine is a dream, because I grab a cup and head to the front deck to watch the dolphins,” Shari says.

Finishing touches in the kitchen include a mosaic tile backsplash rendered in California-based MIR Collections’ gleaming “Shell Satelite Beach,” and a trio of Atlanta-based Currey & Co.’s “Sea Fan Gold” pendants suspended over the island. “I love the finish of that backsplash, since it has a mother-of-pearl look that subtly nods to coastal design,” Kahn-Turner says. “Paired with the gold cabinet hardware and pendant lights, it’s so elegant.”

A living area is decorated in blue and white to complement the ocean views. Photo credit: Dana Hoff

Just off the kitchen, the main living area stars both sea vistas and a fireplace wall decked in bricklike Rockmount Arctic White stone from Orange, California’s MSI Surfaces. Here, and throughout the house, Shari chose furnishings in a range of blues, whites and natural finishes to harmonize with the scenery. “I wanted it to be an ode to the beach, but I tried to not make it all rattan,” Shari says. Aquatic-inspired art fills the walls, including a mixed-media painting by Australian artist Elizabeth Langreiter with playful toy swimmers embedded in a “sea” of blue paint.

Shari says she and daughter Sabrina had fun choosing multiple jewelry-esque fixtures that hang around the house, including a chandelier festooned with multicolored agate stones at the top of the third-floor stairs and a Dale Chihuly-style glass confection in one of the guest bedrooms.

A blue glass Currey & Co. chandelier anchors the primary bedroom suite. Photo credit: Dana Hoff

The most dramatic light fixture might be the blue glass Currey & Co. chandelier anchoring the primary bedroom suite on the third floor of the main wing. Suspended from the cathedral ceiling, its beachy hues echo the views outside of another wraparound, floor-to-ceiling bank of windows. “[This] bedroom is one of my favorite spaces in the whole project,” Oursler says. “It’s just an oasis, and it oozes peace and relaxation.”

The beachy-with-a-twist finishings continue in other areas, including bathrooms that mix different blue, gray and white tiles. Each loo is a little different from the other: the primary bath with its sapphire-colored, marble-look porcelain shower walls and natural-hued tile floor, a guest bath with blue-and-white Portuguese-style patterned tile walls and creamy hexagon tile floors.

Shari Lahlou relaxes in a nook under a staircase. Photo credit: Maria DeForrest

“It’s so light and playful in this house, it’s hard to feel too sad here,” Shari says. “There is nothing better than seeing the sun rise over the ocean after I push up the blinds in my bedroom. I sometimes come here when I’m really busy at work, since the water and environment allow me to focus better.”

Jennifer Barger is a Washington, D.C., travel and design writer and the director of content for Consumer’s Checkbook. Follow her on Instagram (@dcjnell) or read her travel and design newsletter, The Souvenirist, at dcjnell.substack.com.

This appears in the July/August 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.