MoCo fire engine driven into floodwaters is second new vehicle disabled in less than two months

A Montgomery County fire engine that was damaged after becoming stranded in flash floodwaters in Silver Spring during Saturday’s thunderstorms is the second new county fire vehicle to be taken out of commission after an incident this year, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) officials.

MCFRS Assistant Chief Dan Ogren told Bethesda Today on Wednesday the new engine had only been in service for a few months before responding to a call for a vehicle trapped in floodwaters on East West Highway at Sundale Drive.

While Fire Chief Corey Smedley told NBC News4 earlier this week the engine was likely ruined by driving into the floodwaters, Ogren said that as of Wednesday the department did not know whether the engine could be repaired or if a new engine will need to be purchased. New engines can cost from $500,000 to $750,000, according to Ogren.

The damage to the fire engine occurred about a month and a half after fire department officials deemed a water tanker a total loss after it was involved in a rollover collision with a car that injured a firefighter and civilian driver in Potomac. The tanker had been in service for a few weeks before the collision, Ogren said in June. He noted tankers can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and didn’t know how soon it could be replaced.

According to fire officials, the firefighter driving the engine during Saturday’s torrential downpours was placed on non-driving status after the incident, which is under investigation by the fire department.

“Our desire always is to get back in service as quickly as possible. But you know, it’s too early to tell what the damage might be and what can be easily repaired and what has to be replaced,” Ogren said.

Video footage of the engine traveling into the floodwaters was captured by bystanders who were attempting to rescue people from the stranded minivan before county first responders arrived.

The minivan was among dozens of vehicles reported to be stranded by rising water in the county – from Potomac to Silver Spring to Takoma Park – while heavy rains fell Saturday evening. In Silver Spring, up to 5 inches of rain fell in less than two hours, according to The Washington Post. Many waterways overflowed and a flood sensor in Sligo Creek in Takoma Park reported a 10-foot rise in water within a 30-minute period – the highest level in about 20 years, The Post reported.

Video of stranded engine goes viral

Video of the engine traveling through floodwaters that rose as high as the top of its tires was captured by a bystander and shared by WTOP after the rainfall. In the video, a man in pink swim shorts helps a woman out through the minivan door window and carries her to safety.

Another man wearing turquoise swim shorts and another wearing a white T-shirt are seen standing in the waist-deep water near the minivan when the fire engine approaches. The engine plows into the water, splashing its windshield.

As the engine continues moving, it produces waves of water that rock the minivan. The man in the white T-shirt and the man in the pink shorts initially grab hold of the car as it begins to float away, then let go when a firefighter yells from the truck, “Get out of the water!”

The driver of the white minivan can be seen holding onto the wheel as the men walk away and the car bobs up and down. Later, the driver of the minivan is freed from the vehicle and escorted out of the flood waters with the help of county firefighters wearing yellow life vests.

The area of the flooding is about 1 mile from downtown Silver Spring near the Sunrise of Chevy Chase and Parkway Deli.

Ogren said Wednesday he hadn’t seen the video that circulated of the fire engine in the floodwaters, but said it was not a “normal practice” for engines to drive into floodwaters.

“I don’t know what the thinking was. I don’t know why they did it,” he said.

Impact on fire department

Ogren said he doesn’t foresee a big impact on the department’s day-to-day operations or service despite two apparatuses disabled in less than two months. However, he noted that replacing the tanker and potentially a new fire engine would be expensive.

“Whenever we have damage, significant damage or lose a piece of equipment, you can’t just walk down to a Ford [dealership] and pick one up off the lot and drive out. There’s a special order, it takes a long time, and it’s very expensive,” Ogren said. “So that one’s going to hurt.”

Ogren said it could take up to 18 months for a new engine to be delivered after it is ordered.

Meanwhile, the department is relying on its apparatus reserve and is using an extra fire engine to replace the damaged one. A reserve vehicle also replaced the totaled tanker. Typically, nine water tankers are in service across the county at any given time and two are held in reserve, according to Ogren.

“Right now, we’ve been able to absorb that with our [apparatus] reserves, so there hasn’t been an impact on service to the public,” Ogren said. “Obviously, you don’t want to dip too far into your reserves. You want to make sure you have that for future emergencies.”