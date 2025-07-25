‘Students simply didn’t have a proper voice’: MCPS revised grading policy raises concerns among high schoolers 

Albert Einstein High School rising sophomore Zora Viehland says she has always been a straight “A” student. But as she has struggled with mental illness, she said the lenient grading policy of Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) was her “lifeline” at her Kensington school.

“There have been days I couldn’t leave my bed, let alone make it to the classroom,” Viehland told the county school board Thursday. “Without [the grading policy], I would have failed significant portions of the semester.”

That lenient grading policy, which included rounding up grades, is set to change for the 2025-2026 school year, raising concerns among Viehland and several of her peers who spoke during the public comment period at Thursday’s board meeting.

The issue isn’t setting higher expectations with the revised grading system, the students told the board, it’s the way MCPS has developed and is implementing its revised policy.

“This lack of transparency didn’t just make it harder to succeed; it ruined the trust many students had for MCPS,” Gloria Dwemoh, a rising junior at Northwest High School in Germantown, told the board. “If our voices truly mattered, then student input would’ve been prioritized while making the decision, not after it’s been passed.”

Changes in the policy

For middle and high school students, grades are currently “rounded up.” For example, if a student receives an “A” in the first marking period, and a “B” in the second, the student is given an “A” for semester. Or if a student receives a “D” in one marking period and an “A” in the next, a “B” is awarded for the semester.

Under the new system, the final grade for a class will be calculated using the averages of the numeric grades for each marking period. For semester classes, the final grade is the average of the numeric grades awarded for the two marking periods. For yearlong classes, the final grade is an average of the four marking periods. For example, for a semester class, if a student receives an 82 in the first marking period and a 95 in the second, the final grade will be a 88.5, which is a “B.”

The new grading changes will go into effect for all middle and high school students for the 2025-2026 school year which begins August 26, according to MCPS. There will also be summative assessments for some subjects that will count for 10% of the grades for the second and fourth marking periods.

Praneel Suvarna, the former student member of the county school board who recently graduated, argued during an April board meeting that the changes to grading policies could negatively impact juniors and seniors who are applying for colleges and internships.

According to MCPS, every student transcript will have a notation that the district has changed its final grading policies.

The new policy also makes a slight change to the existing 50% rule, which currently allows students to receive a grade of at least 50% on an assignment if they showed effort. Under the new policy, students will receive a grade of 50% only if they “show evidence of making progress” on academic standards related to the assignment.

All middle and high school teachers will provide students with at least two reassessment opportunities. Those opportunities won’t include assignments such as end-of-course assessments, required districtwide assessments and final research papers or essays.

Deadlines for late work under the new policy can’t be more than 10 school days after the original due date and late work can’t be accepted during the last five school days leading up to the end of the marking period.

Teachers will also be required to return graded work within 10 days of the due date.

Student concerns

Thursday’s public comment period was dominated by student concerns about the grading policy, with 12 of the nearly 20 speakers discussing the issue.

Peter Boyko, a rising senior at Northwest High who was a candidate this spring for the student member of the board, said he was more frustrated by the timing of the revised policy than its grading changes.

“This policy was passed by the board on June 10,” Boyko told the board. “I chose my classes for next year in January and the last day for me to change my course schedule was June 6, meaning I, along with the other 88,000 secondary students, chose our classes for next school year without this new grading policy in mind.”

Boyko said this could result in a number of students dropping out of classes at the very beginning of the school year to keep up their grade point average (GPA), which would burden teachers and counselors as well. Boyko said MCPS needed to expand access and knowledge of mental health resources within schools.

Other students raised concerns about the impact the changes could have on student mental health and what they viewed as a lack of transparency during the development of the new policy. Several students testified that they’ve seen their peers struggle with stress and mental health challenges due to grades or have even experienced it themselves.

“Students simply didn’t have a proper voice in this new policy. … Students not only need better support — we need transparency on why,” said Leela Ramanathan, a rising sophomore at Poolesville High School. “If we are now being held further accountable for our statistical performances, Montgomery County Public Schools must be ready to match these demands to ensure the system is there to support us, not just measure us.”

Superintendent Thomas Taylor told the students during the meeting that MCPS was “very interested in meaningfully including student voice.”

“I got to tell you some of the suggestions and pragmatic solutions that were offered today [are] really good and need to be a part of the conversation moving forward,” Taylor said. “In particular about mental health supports.”

Several board members acknowledged how stressful school can be for high schoolers and said that they were also concerned about the mental health of students.

“As someone who will always be a teacher at heart, I want to remind you that your teachers are also caring and wonderful people,” Board member Natalie Zimmerman told the students. “Sharing with them when you need a moment, when you need extra help, that they will be there and they will help you as well.”

Several of the students who testified told Bethesda Today after the meeting they were frustrated that they had to testify before the board in order for Taylor and board members to discuss their concerns.

“The problem is not the fact that it’s more rigorous, because frankly MCPS needs a bit more rigor,” said Abigail Eyoseyas, a rising senior at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in Bethesda. “[It’s the] fact that students were not included.”

According to an April school board meeting, MCPS staff visited four high schools — Richard Montgomery in Rockville, Montgomery Blair and James Hubert Blake in Silver Spring, and Seneca Valley in Germantown — and conducted focus groups to gather the student perspective on grading.

Several students told Bethesda Today that particular engagement wasn’t enough, especially since schools across the county are very different from one another.

“That’s not representative of MCPS students,” Eyoseyas said.

However, Boyko and other students told Bethesda Today they were hopeful the board would take their concerns into consideration.

“It’s better late than never,” Boyko said. “I’m really hoping they took what we had to say into account with an open mind and will enact some changes.”