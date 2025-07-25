Competitive magnet programs at Montgomery Blair, Richard Montgomery high schools could end under MCPS recommendation 

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is recommending that countywide magnet programs and its consortia model be replaced with regional programs in an attempt to address programming equity, district staff told the county school board Thursday.

If approved by the school board, the decision would mean the end of highly competitive magnet programs such as the Science, Mathematics, and Computer Science Magnet Program at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring and the countywide International Baccalaureate Programme at Richard Montgomery High in Rockville. Both programs have developed a measure of prestige since their creation in the 1980s, particularly the Blair program, whose students have won numerous national awards and competitions over the years.

The district’s recommendation would divide county high schools into six regions. Each high school in the region would offer one program chosen from five thematic areas that MCPS has identified through a program analysis. Those themes include medical science and healthcare, an International Baccalaureate Programme (IB), humanities and languages.

“It’s our recommendation that we move to the regional model and [implement] that over a multiyear period,” MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor told the board. “As one [program] is sunsetting, the others are ramping up. What we’re going to find is that a lot of our programs can continue that may have been in a countywide model that we would recommend continuing in a regional model.”

Programming changes would be implemented by the 2027-2028 school year, according to MCPS, although students currently enrolled in programming would be able to complete their high school careers in those programs.

MCPS introduced the possibility of a regional programming model for county high schools at the May 8 school board meeting. The model is part of the district’s ongoing program analysis and boundary study. Staff presented more information on what the regional programming would look like at the June 24 school board meeting.

The analysis includes programs ranging from regional and countywide magnet and lottery-based programs to those offering career and technical education, AP courses and dual enrollment in high school and Montgomery College, the county’s community college.

MCPS offers a variety of application programs with some open to students countywide, such as the magnet programs at Blair and Richard Montgomery, and others only open to students in specific high school clusters. The subject areas for the programs range from science, math and computer science to leadership for social justice and project-based learning in engineering and biomedical sciences.

The program analysis was previously set to be included as part of the district’s ongoing boundary study, which will determine the attendance areas for the new Charles W. Woodward High school in Rockville, the new Crown High School in Gaithersburg and an expanded Damascus High, all set to open in 2027. But the district opted to conduct its own program analysis concurrently with the boundary study conducted by a hired consultant.

According to Thursday’s MCPS presentation, district staff will present information about the program analysis in August and September. Taylor is expected to present a recommendation about a programming model to the school board for a vote by the end of December.

Staff suggestions for county programming

During Thursday’s meeting, MCPS Chief Academic Officer Niki Hazel said the district was suggesting changes to increase equitable access to programs and provide transportation for all students who attend them.

According to data included in school board documents, Asian and white students make up a majority of the students in countywide programs such as the Richard Montgomery IB program, Blair’s Science, Mathematics, and Computer Science Magnet Program and the Poolesville High Global Ecology Program.

According to MCPS staff, some students have more opportunities to apply to different programs compared to other students because access to existing regional programs, consortia and countywide programs depends on where students live.

“We want to make sure that all of our students, regardless of ZIP code, have equitable access to high quality, enriched programming,” Hazel told the board Thursday.

Under the MCPS recommendation, the district would be divided into six regions that are shifted slightly from the proposed regions first introduced June 24.

The suggested option would divide high schools into the following regions:

Region one: Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Walt Whitman in Bethesda, and Montgomery Blair, Albert Einstein and Northwood in Silver Spring;

Region two: James Hubert Blake and Springbrook in Silver Spring, Paint Branch in Burtonsville, and Sherwood in Sandy Spring;

Region three: Walter Johnson in Bethesda, Charles W. Woodward in Rockville, and Wheaton and John F. Kennedy in Silver Spring;

Region four: Richard Montgomery, Rockville, and Thomas S. Wootton in Rockville and Winston Churchill in Potomac;

Region five: Crown and Gaithersburg in Gaithersburg, Col. Zadok Magruder in Rockville, Damascus and Watkins Mill in Wheaton; and

Region six: Northwest in Germantown and Clarksburg, Poolesville, Seneca Valley and Quince Orchard in Gaithersburg.

Programming at schools would be based on five themes, less than the seven themes introduced at the June 24 meeting. The themes include medical science and healthcare; science, technology, engineering and math; IB, humanities and language; leadership and public service, education; and visual and performing arts, design and communication.

While each high school in a region would offer up to two themed programs, all schools would have classes and opportunities for business, finance and entrepreneurship classes and advanced classes.

According to the presentation, students would continue to apply for programs through MCPS. Programs would initially offer 120 to 260 seats or more for students, depending on the program, student interest and space within the school, according to the presentation. Programs also would also preserve seats for local students who would like to attend their home school.

These regional programs would replace both the Downcounty and Northeast consortiums and countywide programs.

Over the years, the existing countywide programs have created several challenges, including limiting the number of students who can participate, and making transportation more complicated for students who travel to those programs, according to the MCPS presentation. Countywide magnet programs such as those at Blair and Richard Montgomery regularly draw a large number of applicants for a limited number of seats. The number of seats for students who live in the program areas are even more limited, according to the presentation.

“If I have the misfortune of actually living in the Richard Montgomery attendance zone, my probability of my kid being able to access the program at my kid’s zoned school is diminished greatly,” Taylor said .”And part of that is because we have students who have access to other similar programs that drive right past their similar program in order to access the program that’s in my kid’s backyard. And I don’t know why we can’t have our cake and eat it, too.”

Board member Laura Stewart noted many students don’t attend their local schools with similar programs because they don’t offer the same high-level courses as the countywide programs do. Taylor said the district has created that issue by operating from a scarcity model.

“We cannibalize our regional programs by creating the offerings that we do,” Taylor said. “We offer this as an opportunity to correct that.”

Board member Natalie Zimmerman asked if MCPS has enough educators to staff the proposed within high schools. Taylor said the district’s recommendation includes areas of certification the district offers, but he doesn’t know if there’s interest from faculty to “dive in and hyper-specialize.”

“That tends to be something that people do seek out. So we think our probability is pretty high in people seeking out the opportunity to teach hyper-specialized options so that’s a next … part of the process,” Taylor said.

The new model would also allow students who are currently in countywide programs to continue in those programs as the regional programs are introduced, according to the presentation. Students who have been accepted to a countywide program or consortium may remain in their current program. Beginning with the class of 2031, students would attend programs available in their specific regions.

Operating multiple programs at the same time will likely have a high cost, but doing so “will minimize disruption,” according to the presentation.