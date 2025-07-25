Rockville attorney Marilyn Pierre makes fifth run for MoCo Circuit Court judge

Rockville attorney Marylin Pierre filed July 11 to run in the 2026 gubernatorial election for a seat on the Montgomery County Circuit Court bench, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections website.

It is the 59-year-old’s fifth time running for a seat.

Despite unsuccessful campaigns in 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024, Pierre told Bethesda Today on Wednesday she is running again because she still sees the problems in the courts that existed when she initially began vying for a Circuit Court judgeship. Pierre said her biggest issues are the “over-incarceration” of young Black men in Maryland and the need for the implementation of restorative justice practices in the courts system.

As the mother of two young Black men, Pierre said over-incarceration is “huge” concern for her, noting that young Black men at times receive “excessive sentences” in comparison to young white men.

“I’m hoping we get to the point where you look at a sentence and you look at the facts — if the facts are the same, if the conditions are the same, then the sentence should be the same,” Pierre said. “I’m not asking that young Black males be favored, and I’m not asking that they be allowed to get away with anything. I’m just asking that if you could have a fair sentence for other people, you should be able to have a fair sentence for young Black males.”

Pierre also noted she believes the court system should be more involved in restorative justice practices, arguing such practices have been shown to reduce recidivism. Restorative justice is a practice and philosophy that focuses on repairing harm caused to victims and the community in addition to accountability and rehabilitation of the offender, according to the National Center on Restorative Justice.

“I just don’t understand the resistance to it and that’s why I keep on being a candidate,” Pierre said. “Hopefully one day I’ll be able to get in there and put in these changes.”

Pierre has practiced law in the county for more than 30 years, according to her campaign website. Most recently, she has been involved in guardianship cases, she said. Such cases involve a legal procedure in which a court determines a person needs protection and must appoint someone else to make decisions about the person and/or their property and assets, according to the county’s Circuit Court website.

Before becoming an attorney, Pierre graduated from Howard University School of Law in Washington, D.C. and served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves, according to the campaign website.

“I just have a lot of experience, and I think that experience would make me a great judge,” Pierre said Wednesday, noting she also has won awards for her work.

As of late July, no other candidates or current Circuit Court judges have filed with the state elections board for the 2026 race. According to the state’s online government guide for the judicial branch, there are two vacancies on the county’s Circuit Court bench, which potentially could be filled if Governor Wes Moore (D) makes any appointments to the county circuit court bench.

Judges who are appointed by the governor must stand for election to a 15-year term in the next general election occurring one year after nomination to the court, according to the state constitution. That would include Judge Catherine Huger McQueen, who was appointed by Moore in October.

Another judge, Sharon V. Burrell, whose 15-year term ends this year, may run for reelection in the 2026 race.

Past campaign issues

During her 2020 campaign, Pierre drew media attention after she accused the incumbent judges in the race of being in an “in-group” and being “related by marriage.”

The incumbents at the time pointed out that she failed multiple times to make the nominating commission’s list of nominees. Those incumbents then got a restraining order a few days before the November general election after one of Pierre’s campaign workers allegedly claimed falsely that Pierre was a judge. Pierre said at the time that she had “no first-hand knowledge” of the incident.

Pierre was also reprimanded by the Maryland Supreme Court in August 2024 for one of the statements her campaign made in 2020. Her campaign account posted on social media in May 2020 that “there are some sitting judges who are only English speakers send people to jail because they could not speak English and discriminate against people based on skin color, country of origins, religious backgrounds or sexual orientations,” according to court documents.

In the 2020 election, Pierre finished among the top four vote-getters in the 2020 Democratic primary, but she ultimately lost in the general election.

The state’s Attorney Grievance Commission, which works alongside the Office of the Bar Counsel, asked that Pierre be disbarred due to numerous allegedly untrue statements, but Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader said “future investigations by bar counsel into alleged misconduct by a candidate in a judicial election should generally be postponed until after the election,” according to court documents.

Criticism of state vetting process

In the past, Pierre has criticized the vetting process that state judicial nominating commissions conduct before sending a list of nominees to the governor to fill a vacancy.

Since 1970, Maryland has used judicial nominating commissions to help the governor appoint judges when vacancies occur. Commission members are appointed by the governor.

Attorneys who apply for judgeship must complete a 41-question application that includes information about their education, work history, legal experience, references and other background information. The nominating commission then collects the applications and sends them to bar associations for review, as well as for vetting by separate judicial selection committees, the latter of which review the applications and interview candidates.

According to the state judiciary, bar associations send their recommendations to the nominating commission and the governor, and the nominating commission conducts its own vetting process before sending a list of nominees to the governor. The governor then independently vets the candidates before choosing a candidate to fill a vacancy.

Pierre told Bethesda Today in February 2024 that she had applied nine times to the commission and believed her lack of connections on the nominating commission had hurt her.

“So, I stopped trying because I’m never going to know these lawyers from the Bethesda boutique law firms who decide to choose, you know, who they know rather than who’s [best] qualified,” Pierre said Wednesday.

Former Bethesda Today reporters Dan Schere and Courtney Cohn contributed to this story.