Become a Member
Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

New flood maps show risk not identified by FEMA 

By Ashlyn Campbell
July 25, 2025 8:35 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Several areas in Silver Spring that were hit hardest by flash flooding June 19 weren’t marked as flood-prone by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) current flood maps. The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments identified the same locations as “high-risk” in its latest flood risk assessment. [Fox5 DC

Potomac charity aims to make swimming more accessible 

Waves4Change,  a Potomac charity founded by two teen brothers, collects new and unused swim gear for young swimmers, with the goal of making swimming safe and more accessible. In its first year, the group collected $108,000 worth of donations. [WTOP

Pedestrian injured after collision in Silver Spring 

A pedestrian was seriously injured Thursday evening after he was struck by a car. The driver remained on the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. [DC News Now

Weather: Sunny with a high of 94 degrees 

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:   

What to know about MoCo’s zoning change to promote housing 

Cell phone video recorded at Rockville summer camp leads to child sex abuse conviction 

Two Bethesda residents push limits, find camaraderie at annual adaptive Warrior Games 

Like staying in the know? Get the latest local headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA