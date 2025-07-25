New flood maps show risk not identified by FEMA 

Several areas in Silver Spring that were hit hardest by flash flooding June 19 weren’t marked as flood-prone by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) current flood maps. The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments identified the same locations as “high-risk” in its latest flood risk assessment. [Fox5 DC]

Potomac charity aims to make swimming more accessible

Waves4Change, a Potomac charity founded by two teen brothers, collects new and unused swim gear for young swimmers, with the goal of making swimming safe and more accessible. In its first year, the group collected $108,000 worth of donations. [WTOP]

Pedestrian injured after collision in Silver Spring

A pedestrian was seriously injured Thursday evening after he was struck by a car. The driver remained on the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. [DC News Now]

Weather: Sunny with a high of 94 degrees

