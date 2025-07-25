Downed wires cause extended closure of East West Highway near downtown Silver Spring

East West Highway between 16th Street and Sundale Drive in Silver Spring will remain closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic for most of Friday due to downed wires, Montgomery County police said on social media Friday morning.

“This closure is expected to last for most of the day, possibly into tomorrow morning,” police Public Information Officer Degan Bartels said Friday morning in an email to Bethesda Today.

The downed wires were caused by a transformer that blew around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, Bartels said.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and expect significant delays.

Pepco crews are at the scene and actively working to make repairs to a broken utility pole, a company spokesperson told Bethesda Today on Friday morning. Crews are expected to be working in the area until about 6 to 8 p.m.

No power outages have been reported in the area of the downed wires, according to Pepco’s online outage map.

This is a developing story.