What to know about MoCo’s zoning change to promote housing

The controversial passage on Tuesday of a measure to allow more types of housing options to be built along the county’s transit corridors divided the Montgomery County Council and continues to generate controversy, with supporters saying it will help address the lack of so-called “missing middle” housing in the county and opponents arguing the character of single-family home neighborhoods will be impacted.

The zoning text amendment (ZTA), approved by a 8-3 council vote, is part of the More Housing N.O.W. (New Options for Workers) legislative package proposed by councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) and Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6). The package aims to allow more residential building types – including duplexes, triplexes, townhomes and apartments – along the county’s transit corridors, with a requirement that 15% of a project’s proposed housing serve the local workforce.

For supporters, the measure is a step in the right direction in addressing the county’s housing crisis.

“We are losing middle-class residents. Our kids and our grandkids are not living in the community where they grew up,” councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large) said prior to voting to approve the legislation, which goes into effect Nov. 1. “Collectively, all of this conversation is about making Montgomery County more affordable. There is no one silver bullet. We are trying all of these different things because we have to, and our kids and our grandkids are counting on us.”

Opponents question whether the measure will increase access to affordable or middle-income housing in the county.

“I believe this legislation is better than where it began,” councilmember Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3) said prior to Tuesday’s vote. “But I also believe, because of the piecemeal approach, it is something that will change the character of the neighborhoods.”

County Executive Marc Elrich has been vehement in his opposition to the measure.

“[We need to] protect tenants from displacement. No plan for that. Protect homeowners and property rights, not so much. Require true affordability, totally ignored in this bill,” Elrich said during a virtual media briefing Wednesday.

Here’s what to know about the zoning change:



1. The measure will mostly impact the southeastern part of the county.

Based on the approved transit corridors in the plan, the measure will primarily affect the southeastern portion of the county, including portions of Bethesda, North Bethesda, Silver Spring, Takoma Park, Wheaton and Glenmont. There are also some strong concentrations of approved areas near Germantown and Montgomery Village, according to council staff maps.

High-speed highways are not eligible as transit corridors and development in flag lots, which are parcels set back by a slim piece of lane such as a long driveway or pathway, are banned under the measure. It also includes limits on what types of lots will be allowed to have duplexes or triplexes.

To qualify for zoning near a transit corridor, a proposed development’s front lot line, typically indicated by the street address, must abut the applicable corridor. The corridor must be at least 100 feet wide and have three existing travel lanes.

The council is still considering whether to amend the measure to prohibit the creation of flag lots and will hold a Sept. 16 public hearing on that. The amendment approval process extends the time before the ZTA can take effect, which now stands at Nov. 1.

2. Can the county take my property by eminent domain under the change?

No. Any development proposal enabled by the new ZTA will still be subject to the typical planning process. So if a developer purchases a single-family home with the intent of building multifamily housing on the property, the developer’s plans must still be reviewed and approved by the county Planning Board and will also be required to face scrutiny from the council and executive branch before passage. The county cannot seize private homes or claim eminent domain – meaning a property owner would be required to consent to the redevelopment of their property.

“We are still getting emails as recent as yesterday that talk about eminent domain and ‘don’t take my house,’ ” councilmember Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2) said before Tuesday’s vote. “This ZTA does not do that, and we need to educate our community in that regard.”

3. It is not part of the Planning Board’s controversial Attainable Housing Strategies Initiative, but is influenced by it

The More Housing N.O.W. legislative package was inspired by public conversations concerning the highly controversial Attainable Housing Strategies Initiative proposed by the county Planning Board in 2024, but not based on that proposal, according to Friedson and Fani-González. The Attainable Housing Strategies Initiative outlines recommendations to the council for zoning changes to allow more housing options in some single-family home zones in targeted areas of the county. The initiative was offered to help inform the council concerning possible future legislation and zoning proposals. There is no timeline or requirement that the council approve or deny any part of the recommendations as it is not a piece of legislation.

The goal of the More Housing N.O.W. package is to increase access to more affordable workforce housing through two ZTAs, including the one passed Tuesday, according to its sponsors and supporters. The other, approved by the council in March, expedites the process for converting office and commercial buildings into residences.

The package also includes legislation allowing tax breaks for some developers that create workforce housing units. This legislation was passed in March and later vetoed by County Executive Marc Elrich (D). However, the council voted to overturn Elrich’s veto in late April.

4. Elrich can’t veto the council’s decision

Elrich opposes the More Housing N.O.W. legislative package, particularly the ZTA passed Tuesday, but he doesn’t have the authority to veto zoning decisions. Elrich has stated he does not agree with increasing market-rate housing because he believes it will replace affordable housing. However, the legislation does not give developers the right to take over and replace units currently designated as “affordable” by the county and replace them with market-rate housing.

“This will not increase affordable housing. What it will do is impact communities and displace residents currently living in affordable houses,” Elrich told reporters during a virtual media briefing Wednesday.

Under the ZTA, at least 15% of the housing in a proposed development must qualify as workforce housing.

5. Workforce vs. affordable housing

The legislation is not specifically intended to increase access to housing defined as affordable under county code, but to increase access to “missing middle” housing, also known as workforce housing.

Workforce housing in the legislation is defined as housing that is affordable to a person earning 120% of the average median income (AMI) or less, according to county code. According to county data, 100% AMI for a single person is $114,730 and 100% AMI for a family of four is $163,900.

Under the county’s criteria for qualifying for affordable housing, an annual salary of less than $57,400 would be categorized as “extremely low income” while a salary of less than $72,324 would be considered as “very low income.” Any salary under 100% AMI is considered “low income.”

For a family of four, a household income of less than $81,950 would be categorized as “extremely low income” while income of less than $81,950 would be categorized as “very low income.” Any household income under 100% AMI is considered “low income.”