Police arrest teens for attempted Bethesda carjacking; one suspect still at large 

Tips from community members led Montgomery County police to arrest and charge two teenagers in connection to an attempted strong-arm carjacking in Bethesda on Saturday, police said Thursday in a statement.

The teens, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were arrested Tuesday, police said. Their names will not be released because they are minors.

The pair were charged with attempted carjacking, second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit carjacking. The case was referred to the county Department of Juvenile Services and the teens were released to their parents, according to the statement.

Police said Thursday that three suspects attempted to steal a gray Toyota RAV4 from a female rideshare driver who picked them up in the 10300 block of Westlake Drive in Bethesda and dropped them off in the 8800 block of Rockville Pike in Bethesda. The woman was punched before she escaped in her car, according to the statement.

Police posted surveillance photos on social media and community members identified two of the three suspects, according to the statement.

Police are seeking help in identifying the third suspect, according to the statement.

Anyone with information regarding the third suspect or the crime can contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by submitting a tip anonymously at crimesolversmcmd.org or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.