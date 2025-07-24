Local lawmakers seek removal of name of segregationist at Chevy Chase Circle memorial fountain

Local lawmakers, Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Reps. Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Dist.08) and Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) introduced a bill Tuesday that removes the name of former U.S. Senator and known segregationist Francis Newlands from the fountain at Chevy Chase Circle. Lawmakers said Newlands held white supremacist beliefs and his discriminatory housing policies shaped the development of the Chevy Chase neighborhood.

“Francis Newlands was a white supremacist who worked to make his developments… inaccessible to Black, Jewish, and working-class families,” Van Hollen said in a statement. “We should not be memorializing him and the bigoted policies he stood for.” [Fox 5]

Montgomery Parks hosts inclusive kayaking sessions

The county’s parks department is hosting an adaptive paddling program this summer at the Black Hills Discovery Center in Boyds. The program is designed for individuals with disabilities and their families and friends and provides all of the safety and adaptive gear to participants.

The next session will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 18, according to the Montgomery Parks website. [Montgomery Community Media]

MoCo Little League baseball team triumphs over Berlin

Montgomery County’s little league baseball team is heading to the Maryland Major League State Championship game, which will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, after a 13-4 victory over Berlin on Tuesday. [WMDT]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high near 90 degrees.

