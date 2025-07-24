Rules, procedures to come after signing of MoCo federal worker hiring preference law

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) signed a bill into law Thursday that will allow the county to give preference to displaced federal workers applying for county government jobs, and will help ease the process of filling those personnel vacancies, according to its sponsors.

“I’m proud to sign this bill because federal workers matter,” Elrich said at a press conference at the Leggett Executive Office Building in Rockville. “[They] dedicate their lives to public service.”

However, some county officials told Bethesda Today following the press conference that some regulatory details need to be ironed out before the new law can be effective.

The bill was introduced in reaction to the Trump administration’s mass layoffs of federal workers in the region since January. It was sponsored by council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and co-sponsored by President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) and councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2), Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) and Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large). The legislation was unanimously passed by the council during a July 15 meeting.

“As a former federal employee myself at the U.S. Department of Education and at the White House, I never imagined that I would be standing here in a position having to craft legislation that would define what a displaced federal worker is,” Jawando said during the press confere. “So if Trump and his cronies don’t want you, we want you here in Montgomery County. There are jobs available.”

Jawando is running for county executive in the 2026 election along with Friedson and councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large).





To qualify for the preferential treatment, federal workers must be county residents who lost their jobs with the federal government on or after Jan. 1, and who can demonstrate a loss of income because of their separation from federal employment.

The legislation will ensure that any displaced federal worker who applies and meets the qualifications for a county position would receive an interview prior to other candidates, according to Jawando. Federal workers who apply but aren’t qualified for a specific job would not receive preference in the hiring process.

Currently, the Montgomery County Office of Human Resources website shows 55 active job postings for vacancies within the county government.

Working out the details

Traci Anderson, director of the county’s Office of Human Resources, told Bethesda Today that the department is still figuring out how the new law will be implemented.



“We are going to have a lot more things to do, but we won’t really know until we work out all the regulatory details,” Anderson said.



During her remarks during the press conference, Anderson said she was grateful to the bill’s sponsors for working with the county human resources department to create the legislation.

Stewart noted the council made several changes to the proposed legislation to make sure it won’t cause logistical issues.

“Amendments were made to make sure that what we do put in place is not just symbolic, but workable for the residents of Montgomery County, our federal workers, and also work workable for our Office of Human Resources,” Stewart said. “We want to make sure that when people are applying for jobs, they have a good process, and a speedy one.”

For example, existing county law allows preference to be given to certain groups during hiring processes. These groups include veterans and people with certain disabilities. The bill was amended to ensure applicants eligible for veteran or disability status benefits still retain top preference above federal workers.



Another change ensures workers who receive the preference are actually qualified and have worked in the field of the role for which they are applying, Stewart said.

Stewart said the council will continue to keep an eye on how the new policy works to ensure there aren’t issues with its implementation.

“This bill is really important to support our federal workers, and we also need to make sure it works correctly,” Stewart said.

New federal workforce career center

Anthony Featherstone, executive director of Worksource Montgomery, a workforce development service provider that works with county residents, said the organization has implemented programming to help county residents successfully transition from their federal jobs to careers in the private sector.

Featherstone announced Worksource Montgomery will be launching a federal workforce career center in partnership with the county this fall.

“This hub will serve as a one-stop location for displaced federal workers to receive employment services,” Featherstone said.

Thousands of county residents have lost their federal jobs since President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, though exact numbers are not available. According to Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, $7 billion in wages are paid to 230,000 federal civilian employees in Maryland every year. About 23% of those workers, or 54,000, live in Montgomery County. These numbers do not include military members or federal workers with security clearances. From March to May alone, 8,500 Marylanders lost federal jobs, according to Lierman.

Ottis Johnson Jr., the national vice president representing Montgomery County and most of the Washington, D.C., region for the American Federation of Government Employees, said at the press conference that the legislation gives displaced federal workers a “fair shot” at continuing their careers and continuing to serve their communities.

“Federal employees are facing some of the most aggressive attacks on their rights and protections in modern history, from politically motivated terminations to efforts to dismantle the merit-based civil service,” Johnson said. “This bill gives those workers a path forward. It says that in Montgomery County, experience, dedication and public service still matter.”