Cell phone video recorded at Rockville summer camp leads to child sex abuse conviction

Patrick Estrella, 77, of Clarksburg was found guilty Wednesday by a Montgomery County jury of two counts of sex abuse of a minor and two counts of third-degree sex offense for crimes against 8- and 9-year-old girls at a summer camp where he worked, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a Thursday afternoon statement.

Estella faces up a sentence of up to 70 years in prison during a sentencing set for Oct. 24, according to the statement.

The charges stem from a 2024 incident in which Estrella was seen inappropriately touching several girls at a camp at Luxmanor Elementary School in Rockville, according to the release. A teen volunteer propped his cell phone on a ledge and used his smart watch to remotely record Estrella, the release said.

Estrella was arrested by the Montgomery County police department’s Special Victims Investigations Division and Child Protective Services. An arrest warrant for Estrella was issued Sept. 13, according to online court records.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the young man who witnessed these assaults on vulnerable victims and decided to act,” county State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in the release. “The video he recorded became crucial evidence in the case.”

Estrella’s lawyer, Daniel Jay Wright, told Bethesda Today he had no comment when reached by phone Thursday.

Estrella worked at the camp operated by the American Chinese School in Rockville’s Richard Montgomery High School, from 2013-2024. The camp focused on teaching campers to speak Mandarin and participate in group activities like performances and exercise, according to a translation of the camp’s website.