Two Bethesda residents push limits, find camaraderie at annual adaptive Warrior Games

For Bethesda resident Andrew Grassette, participating in the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games Challenge in Colorado this week has helped the retired U.S. Navy hospital corpsman remember that he is not defined by the injuries he suffered during his service.

“Our abilities don’t define us, and saying it is one thing, but seeing it in practice, not only for myself, but for others, it’s been great,” Grassette told Bethesda Today during a phone interview on July 21.

Grassette and Briana Girard, a Navy cryptological technician, are among more than 250 seriously wounded, ill and otherwise injured military service members and veterans who are pushing their limits this week in the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games Challenge in Colorado.

The annual competition, hosted by the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command since 2010, runs through Saturday and brings together athletes from across the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and Special Operations Command. The athletes compete for nine days for medals in 11 adaptive sports — from wheelchair basketball to sitting volleyball and indoor rowing.

For many, including the Bethesda athletes and others among the 28 representing Team Navy, the games are about more than just medals—they’re part of a broader recovery process, according to Girard.

The Navy Wounded Warrior program, which provides non-medical care and support to injured sailors and members of the Coast Guard, encourages participation in adaptive athletics to rebuild strength, confidence and community, according to the program’s website.

Qualifying for Team Navy involved a series of introductory camps and trials earlier this year. While each team can send up to 40 athletes, this year’s smaller pool of applicants meant that all sailors and Coast Guard members who made it through trials secured a spot and were assigned a series of sports in which to compete, said Alyssa Ross, a marketing analyst for the program.

Bethesda Today recently spoke to Grassette and Girard, who are competing for the first time for Team Navy, about their experiences during the competition. As of Thursday, Grasette had won a silver medal in an indoor rowing relay race and Girard had won five gold medals in several handcycling and track events.

Andrew Grassette

Rank: Hospital corpsman 2nd class

Military status: Retired

Age: 32

Sports: Indoor rowing, powerlifting, field (discus and shotput), shooting, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball

What is the energy like at the 2025 Warrior Games Challenge?

The team vibe is great. We’re very excited and fortunate to be able to represent the Navy once again in a different capacity … high spirits, high energy, and we’re very excited to be here.

What sport are you most excited to compete in?

Wheelchair basketball—excited to compete in that. But I think I’m really excited about trying all the different sports … and being able to push myself to 100% and to represent the Navy and hopefully get a medal.

What do you hope to get out of this competition?

Gaining a medal would be nice, but that’s not the goal of the program. The goal of the program is to rehabilitate us and show us that our injuries don’t define us, that we can do more than we thought we were previously capable of … that itself has been my takeaway so far.

What injury led you to the Navy Wounded Warrior Program?

Being attached to infantry units, I was exposed to a lot of blasts from different weapon systems, and that eventually took a toll on my body. It led to traumatic brain injury, chronic migraines, and some more of the physical things that people expect from people serving in the military and with the infantry, like lower back issues, knee issues and things like that.

What has it been like adjusting to adaptive sports?

I got something back. I used to compete a lot in my years prior to the Navy. I lost that during my service because I had to prioritize my service. Now, being able to get that back, and compete in a different perspective, in a different manner, and seeing all the different kinds of people, it’s just great.

What has been the most rewarding part of this experience so far?

Just being here with my teammates and seeing everyone give their all despite our physical challenges. Seeing everyone push past what they thought they couldn’t do prior—I think that’s been the greatest thing I’ve been able to see.

Briana ‘Bri’ Girard riding a handcycle during the 2025 DoD Warrior Games. Photo credit: US Navy Photo by Caleb Kissner

Briana “Bri” Girard

Rank: Cryptological technician 2nd class

Military status: Active

Age: 22

Sports: Archery, cycling, powerlifting, swimming and track

What is the energy like at the 2025 Warrior Games Challenge?

The camaraderie has been great. The first couple of days, we were all acclimating to that altitude, so we just hung out together, spent time as a team.

What sport are you most excited to compete in?

Swimming. I think that one probably helps me the most with my recovery, and there is a good team vibe there as well.

What do you hope to get out of this competition?

I’d like to get … all the connections, the friends … but also just the resources, like different organizations that are here that we can reach out to when we go home and continue to do adaptive sports.

What injury led you to the Navy Wounded Warrior Program?

I got a T-3 incomplete spinal cord injury when I was on leave riding [in an off-road motorcycle race], and then I also had a mild traumatic brain injury.

What has it been like adjusting to adaptive sports?

The way I looked at it was just like, “I’ve never done sports before. I’m learning all this for the first time.” I’m very competitive, so I knew I would get down on myself if I wasn’t doing good, so [that mindset] seemed to help.

What has been the most rewarding part of this experience so far?

Being around everyone who knows what you’re going through and can relate. You’re not really an outsider… I didn’t have that many friends after my injury who could understand what I was dealing with, but now I have a lot.

Mennatalla Ibrahim is a freelancer for Bethesda Today.