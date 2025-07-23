Tasty Tidbits: California Tortilla offers Shark Week fin hat to customers starting Wednesday

Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week began Sunday and California Tortilla is celebrating by offering a free shark fin hat with the purchase of a fish taco starting Wednesday, the restaurant said in a press release.

“This promotion is the perfect mix of flavor, nostalgia, and just plain fun,” Keith Goldman, president and CEO of California Tortilla, said in the release. “We’re all about delivering bold food and experiences, and nothing says that quite like free tacos and a fin on your head.”

Shark Week is Discovery Channel’s annual event featuring themed programming that is aired or streamed throughout the week. Shark Week programming can be streamed on Discovery+, HBO Max, Hulu and YouTube TV until Sunday night, according to USA Today.

Blue shark fin hats will be available at all California Tortilla eateries while supplies last. After Shark Week, customers who wear the hat in-store for the rest of July can receive a free fish taco along with any purchase, the release said.

California Tortilla, a fast-casual eatery serving California-style Mexican food, was founded in Montgomery County in 1995 with the first location opening in Bethesda. There are four other California Tortilla shops in the county in Olney, Gaithersburg, Potomac and Bethesda.

Taco Bamba locations to celebrate National Tequila Day on Thursday

National Tequila Day is on Thursday and Taco Bamba, a chain with locations in Gaithersburg and Rockville, is celebrating with specials on margaritas and shots, according to a press release from the eatery based in Falls Church, Virginia.

All Taco Bamba locations will offer $7 margaritas, with flavors including spicy, serrano, mango and blood orange, all day Thursday. In addition, Tequila shots will be available for $6 whenever the song “Tequila” by The Champs plays in the restaurant, the release said.

Tequila specials are only available at the bar in each location.

Taco Bamba operates locations at 670 Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg and 1627 Rockville Pike in Rockville.

Dolcezza and Just Ice Tea collaborate on limited-time Peach Oolong sorbet

Dolcezza, a Washington, D.C.-based gelato and coffee shop, and Just Ice Tea, a ready-to-drink iced tea brand founded in Bethesda, have teamed up to create a new flavor: Peach Oolong Sorbetto, according to a press release from the companies.

The flavor will be available at Dolcezza’s Bethesda Row shop at 7111 Bethesda Lane until July 31, or until supplies last, the release said. The sorbetto, which is made without dairy products, consists of a mix of yellow peaches from Toigo Orchards in Pennsylvania and Just Ice Tea’s Peach Oolong Tea.

“This Peach Oolong Sorbetto perfectly mingles the smoky, complex notes of oolong tea with the soft, floral sweetness of orchard-fresh fruit, all served ice-cold and by the scoop,” the release said.