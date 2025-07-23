Sneak peek: Downtown Bethesda’s Simona Café aims for mid-August opening

Simona Café, an all-day coffee shop that offers breakfast, lunch and small bites in the evening, aims to open its downtown Bethesda location in early August, co-owner Jad Bouchebel told Bethesda Today.

Bouchebel runs Simona Café with Tito Peña, a Kensington resident, and said Monday he looked forward to the shop at 4520 East West Highway becoming a gathering place for nearby residents, downtown Bethesda workers and students from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School. The Bethesda location will be Simona Café’s third location in the Washington, D.C., region.

“We always loved coffee, but we wanted to do more. That’s why we came up with an all-day concept to do coffee, breakfast, lunch and dinner … and beer and wine,” Bouchebel said. “For us it’s a community. We want to bring people together for [the whole] day, not just like a coffee and leave.”

The cafe is taking over space previously occupied by a Starbucks on the ground floor of the Bethesda Office Center building and will be next door to Sisters Sandwiches & Such, which opened in April.

- Advertisement -

Simona Café will have covered outdoor seating surrounded by planters that will be filled with flowers. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Bouchebel said the coffee shop has a layout similar to that of the former Starbucks and will also have space for an outdoor dining patio that is covered by an overhang from the office building. Major changes were more focused on the interior aesthetic of the space, including the addition of wood paneling, white marble counters and tables and a fresh coat of dark blue and cream paint.

The cafe will serve coffee and espresso drinks along with made-from-scratch baked goods, pastries, sandwiches on focaccia bread and charcuterie boards. Matcha lattes, tea and hot chocolate, beer and wine are also on the menu.

“We love to do everything from scratch,” Bouchebel said, noting that the pastries, focaccia bread and syrups used in coffee drinks will all be made in-house and using seasonal ingredients.

Bouchebel also noted the café would be open to host community events. Events at the café could range from pop-ups with small, local businesses to focaccia making classes, like those held at Simona Café’s Arlington location, he said.

According to Bouchebel, the café may be open by Aug. 11 depending on progress with the hiring process. The café recently posted on social media that it is looking to hire for full-time barista, kitchen staff and shift leader positions.

Depending on the opening date, the café may not be able to serve and sell beer and wine in its first few days of operation, Bouchebel said. Simona Café is set for an Aug. 7 hearing before the Montgomery County Board of Licenses Commissioners for a new beer and wine license, according to the county’s Alcohol Beverage Services website.

In December 2022, Bouchebel and Peña opened their first location in Arlington, Virginia, and then opened another shop in August 2023 in the District’s NoMa neighborhood, according to the owners.