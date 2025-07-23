MoCo school board ordered to pay $518K to former B-CC High teacher accused of racism  

A Montgomery County Circuit Court jury on Wednesday ordered the county school board to pay former Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School teacher Dan Engler $518,000 in damages after finding the board was ultimately responsible for defaming Engler in a 2023 email accusing him of racism that was sent to the B-CC community.

The jury awarded the damages after a seven-day trial that revolved around the email sent by B-CC Principal Sheldon Mooney in response to a complaint by two Black students that Engler had made racist comments to them in his classroom on Feb. 8, 2023. The email was vetted by numerous Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) administrators, according to court testimony. The school board oversees MCPS.

In August 2023, Engler and his attorney David Wachen filed a defamation lawsuit against Mooney and the school board seeking more than $75,000 in damages, according to the complaint. Engler, who taught at B-CC for 18 years before going on medical leave in February 2023, now teaches at Walt Whitman High in Bethesda.

After several hours of deliberation Wednesday, the jury returned a verdict finding the school board defamed Engler, but Mooney did not. The jury awarded Engler a total of $518,000 in damages and interest.

Engler told Bethesda Today the verdict was “a tremendous relief.”

“[Teachers are] human and are not mistake-free and have good hearts and they should be treated that way,” he said. “I believe this verdict is an illustration that what I’m saying is true … so that means a great deal to me.”

Spokespeople for MCPS and the school board didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment Wednesday night. Mooney and his attorney, David Kaminow, declined to comment after the verdict was released.

The trial included testimony from Mooney, Engler and several other B-CC community members, including students who were in the class at the time.

According to Engler’s complaint, Engler was attempting to keep 10th grade students in his health class in their assigned seats on Feb. 8, 2023, in an effort to help him learn their names. Two students later reported to an administrator that Engler said that if they didn’t sit in their assigned seats, he wouldn’t be able to tell them apart, which they believed he said because they are Black, according to Engler’s complaint.

In his complaint, Engler denied “saying what the students alleged or making any type of racial comment.”

Two days after the Feb. 8 incident, Mooney sent an email letter to the school community describing the interaction as a “hate-bias incident.”

“A teacher said to several African American students that he was ‘unable to distinguish them from other African American students’ in the classroom,” Mooney wrote in the letter. “This is unacceptable and harmful behavior not in alignment with our school or districtwide values of respect and inclusivity.”

The attorneys for the board, Mooney and Engler presented closing arguments Wednesday, with Wachen arguing that the email contained several falsities that caused Engler to experience several mental health challenges and also destroyed his reputation.

During the trial, Mooney testified that although he made up a partial quote in the email sent to the school community, the words expressed the sentiments of students who witnessed an incident resulting in accusations of racism against a teacher.

Kaminow said the plaintiff didn’t present sufficient evidence to prove the information in the email was substantially false, arguing that the quote was similar to the testimony from students who were in the class.

The lawsuit

Engler’s lawsuit alleged Mooney didn’t offer the teacher an opportunity to be heard or provide notice to Engler that the email letter would be sent to the school community.

Although Engler wasn’t named in the letter, the lawsuit argued he was “readily identifiable” as evidenced by the community reaction, including the fact that the B-CC student newspaper The Tattler contacted Engler about the interaction.

The lawsuit also alleged Mooney hasn’t previously followed policies and procedures for other incidents that could be considered hate-bias incidents at B-CC, including students reporting concerns of antisemitism following a teacher’s comments in 2022.

In July 2024, a county Circuit Court judge denied a motion from lawyers representing Mooney and the school board to dismiss the case.

During opening statements on July 14, Wachen said Engler was falsely accused of saying something he didn’t, claiming Mooney made up the quote in the community letter that alleged Engler said he would be unable to tell African American students apart. Those actions ruined Engler’s reputation and career, Wachen said.

Kaminow argued during opening statements that Mooney and Vickie Adamson, the B-CC vice principal at the time, followed protocol, including investigating the incident by interviewing students, contacting MCPS supervisors and having at least nine other MCPS staff members review the email announcing the incident. Kaminow said the email was meant to convey the gist of the situation and didn’t name Engler.

According to court proceedings, Adamson investigated the students’ complaint by talking to several other students. On Feb. 9, Adamson and another school administrator met with Engler, and he was placed on paid leave Feb. 10, 2023, the same day Mooney sent out the community letter. Engler returned on the following Monday but didn’t teach and then went on medical leave.

On July 17, Engler testified that the email publicly humiliated him, destroyed his reputation and his relationship with students, and caused him to be fired as coach of the B-CC club rowing team. Engler also said he had to seek treatment from several mental health professionals due to the situation.

Several students who testified presented differing perspectives on the incident, including one who said she didn’t think Engler said anything racist or racially insensitive during the Feb. 8, 2023, class. Another student testified Engler said he didn’t want to mix up the Black students and specifically remembered Engler referring to the students’ race.

During closing arguments, Kaminow told the jury of six that the statement in the email was substantially true and that three of Engler’s friends and former coworkers who testified during the trial didn’t know the email was about Engler until they were told.

Kaminow also argued that Mooney wasn’t at fault because several other administrators in MCPS helped to make the decision concerning whether to send the community letter and that the email had to be sent to quash rumors about the incident.

Kaminow said that if members of the B-CC community found out about the incident prior to a letter, many may have assumed the school administration didn’t know or care about what happened, or they may have assumed the school was attempting to cover up the issue.

Wachen noted during his closing statement that one of the two students who reported the incident wrote a statement about it at the time, but the statement wasn’t provided during the trial because none of the administrators said they had the document.

Ultimately, Wachen argued a half-hearted investigation was conducted based on statements from 15-year-olds who contradicted themselves and also other students. MCPS ignored Engler’s version of what happened and wrote a letter that wasn’t 100% accurate, Wachen said. He also argued that B-CC had never sent a similar message to the entire school community about previous hate/bias incidents that had occurred.