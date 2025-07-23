Rockville Red Roof Inn murder conviction, sentencing thrown out

Sergey Danshin, who was convicted of the murder of Javier Gonzalez-Mena at the Red Roof Inn in Rockville in 2022 and sentenced to life in prison, had his conviction and sentence overturned on Friday by the Maryland Supreme Court. [WTOP]

Fire engine drove through Silver Spring floodwaters, likely no longer usable

A Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service fire engine worth approximately $500,000 is likely a total loss after it was driven through a flooded intersection in Silver Spring on Saturday night. [NBC4]

Rockville startup receives more than $850,000 for expansion

Liatris, a Rockville based start-up, has developed a new more effective and inorganic material for thermal insulation. The state of Maryland contributed $800,000 while Montgomery County contributed $60,000 to fund the expansion of Liatris’ work. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:

Mostly sunny with a high near 87.

In case you missed it:

Arsons cause $30k in damage to, van, truck, Glenmont store

Former FBI agent convicted of rape committed ‘dastardly evil’ crimes, MoCo state’s attorney says

From Bethesda Magazine: How a not-so-silent generation is championing menopause education