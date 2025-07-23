MoCo career firefighters – not volunteers – responsible for soaking Blair High baseball field, department says

Amid the fallout from firefighters using a hose to intentionally soak the baseball field at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring ahead of a collegiate league game, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) clarified in a Tuesday statement that career employees caused the incident.

While the incident occurred at Silver Spring Volunteer Fire Department Station 16, those responsible are “career employees of MCFRS,” the department said in the statement.

The station at 111 University Blvd. East is adjacent to the baseball field owned by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission and used by the Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts. The Thunderbolts are one of eight area teams that play in the Cal Ripken Sr. Collegiate Baseball League for college players during their offseason.

“We reiterate this clarification to ensure that our volunteer members aren’t unfairly associated with the incident,” the statement said.

According to a Thursday night social media post by the Thunderbolts, water was sprayed from a hose onto the outfield in retaliation for a baseball hitting a pickup truck parked near the station.

MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer told Bethesda Today on Friday the department was conducting an investigation and cooperating with the Montgomery Park Police, which were notified by the team.

“We apologize to the players, to the teams that were involved, the Cal Ripken League, and most importantly for any inconvenience involved in the cancelled game,” said Piringer, who later posted the apology on social media.

MCFRS posted a statement on Friday regarding the incident. “At this time, we are actively gathering all relevant information and coordinating with the Maryland-National Capital Park Police to understand exactly what occurred,” the statement said. “While the fire station and ballfield have long shared this space as neighbors, we recognize that incidents like this can have a real impact — and we take that seriously.”

On Friday, Max Eckert, the Thunderbolts’ player development and assistant head coach, said the team was planning on pressing charges regarding the incident. But he was not able to say when reached Monday whether the team had pressed charges or still planned to do so.

Neither MCFRS nor the Montgomery Park Police responded to Bethesda Today’s email and phone requests for comment on whether charges have been or may be filed.

The Thunderbolts, which have played only away games since the incident, remain concerned their home field could be unusable for the remainder of their summer season, according to Eckert.

League playoff games are scheduled to start Wednesday.

Max Schaeffer is Bethesda Today’s summer intern.