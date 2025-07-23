Germantown woman, 71, killed in two-vehicle collision

Mary Elizabeth Moody, 71, of Germantown has been identified as the woman who was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday night at the intersection of Great Seneca Highway and Mateny Road, Montgomery County police said Wednesday in a news release.

The crash marked the 26th fatal collision of 2025 in the county, which is similar to the rate of occurrence from last year at this time, according to Zero Deaths Maryland.

According to police, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to a call about a rollover collision in Germantown involving two vehicles around 10:35 p.m. Monday.

Moody was attempting to make a left turn off of southbound Great Seneca Highway onto Mateny Road when her white Subaru was struck by a black Mazda traveling in the opposite direction, police said. Moody’s car rolled over and she was ejected, according to the statement.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Moody was pronounced dead at the scene. The Mazda driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision and asks anyone who witnessed it to call 240-774-6620.