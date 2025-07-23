Bethesda pantry receives nearly 2K pounds of food in honor of late Bullis student

Tami Buckner watched Tuesday afternoon as a U-Haul truck packed with nearly 2,000 pounds of non-perishable food items backed into the parking lot outside of the gymnasium at Bethesda’s National Center for Children and Families.

Boxes of food were then piled on carts and rolled through the gymnasium and into a large, walk-in closet that houses Jackson’s Pantry – created and named after Buckner’s son, a student at Bullis School in Potomac who died unexpectedly at age 12 in 2023.

“He’s always been that type of kid who wanted to give, and thought it was his mission in life really, I think,” Buckner told Bethesda Today during the delivery of the donations.

Since opening in April, the pantry has provided 7,200 pounds of food to 183 families who participate in the social services center’s programs, according to Dahlia Levin, director of development and external affairs at the center at 6301 Greentree Road.

Its creation is one of the ways that the Buckner family — including Jackson’s twin sister Sloan, older stepbrother Tyler, and father Tyrone Buckner — is using acts of service to preserve Jackson’s memory, according to Tami Buckner.

The pantry received the donated food thanks to a partnership with the restaurant chain Nando’s Peri-Peri and the United Way, an international organization that connects local nonprofits with those in need, according to Nando’s Senior Local Marketing Manager Tracey Mulherin.

Nado’s Peri-Peri was founded in South Africa, and on Friday it offered free meals to patrons who donated non-perishable food items at its American locations in celebration of Nelson Mandela Day, which honors the birthday of the former South African president and anti-apartheid activist who died in 2013.

Tami Buckner noted Nando’s was one of her son’s favorite restaurants. She said she helped collect food donations for Tuesday’s pantry delivery from the Lanham location that she and Jackson used to frequent.

“He would line up all the sauces and taste [them] — he loved doing that. He had his favorites and he would mix some,” Buckner said of their visits to the Lanham restaurant.

All of the donations collected at the chain’s six restaurants in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties were brought to Jackson’s Pantry, Mulherin said.

Tami Buckner said many of Jackson’s former Bullis classmates and friends came to help with the decoration of the pantry when it was dedicated to Jackson in April. The pantry is decorated with a large photo of the boy’s smiling face along with Jackson’s name painted on the inside wall and a dedication plaque on the door.

“I’m just so happy his magnetic smile is still radiating and [that he’s] still giving us as much joy as he’s given us as a family and community,” Tami Buckner said.