Proposed MoCo bamboo ban draws support from environmentalists, opposition from landscapers

Environmentalists and landscapers weighed in Tuesday on a Montgomery County Council bill that would ban the sale of running bamboo. The legislation was drafted in an effort to reduce bamboo’s impact as an invasive plant in the county, according to sponsor councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large).

The Native Plant Protection Act, co-sponsored by council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) and councilmember Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7), would prohibit the commercial sale of invasive running bamboo and require that at least 50% of all landscaping in new construction projects include plant species native to the mid-Atlantic region.

“Invasive species are right up there with climate change driving destruction of nature,” said Lizz Kleemeier from Friends of Native Trees in Takoma during Tuesday’s public hearing at the council meeting in Rockville. “It’s therefore unacceptable that invasive species continue to be sold.”

According to the council staff report, running bamboo is an aggressive invasive species, spreading underground by up to 15 feet per year. Its rapid growth can damage neighboring structures and overwhelm native vegetation.

In 2023, state Del. Linda Foley (D-Dist. 15) of Potomac introduced a bill in the Maryland General Assembly authorizing county and city governments to adopt ordinances relating to the regulation of invasive bamboo. The bill passed and was later signed into law by Gov. Wes Moore (D) in May 2023. Glass’ bill is a result of this state legislation.

“Controlling non-native invasive plants is an ongoing and costly effort undertaken by property owners and county agencies,” said Ken Hartman-Espada, the county’s assistant chief administrative officer, who testified in support of the bill on behalf of County Executive Marc Elrich (D). “Non-native invasive species like bamboo choke out other species, disrupt local ecosystems and can become a perennial nuisance in backyards.”

Silver Spring resident Lauren Carranza said she’s dealt with bamboo as a nuisance as a tenant and as a homeowner.

“We lived in a basement apartment in Takoma Park, and our neighbor planted in the front yard a sort of fence, and it quickly grew out of control, blocked the natural light to the soil, and on occasion, our landlord even asked us as tenants to help [deal with it],” Carranza said. “And over the last 10 years, in our home in Silver Spring, I watched it spread from our neighbors’ houses up to the house right next to ours.”

While the majority of the more than 30 speakers supported the proposed ban, a few said they were concerned the legislation if passed would impose hardships on businesses. Jesus Zelaya, an attorney representing the Bethesda businesses Tri-State Stone & Building Supply Inc. and Ben Porto & Son Ltd., said the legislation will hurt businesses and property owners that are considered responsible for bamboo growing within 15 feet of their property.

“[The bill] would put a significant hardship on all property owners when bamboo and other nonnative vegetation have migrated onto their properties, or who have legally planted non-native vegetation,” Zelaya said. “The bill is unnecessary and contains extreme requirements that will cause undue hardship and cost to property owners.”

The native plant requirement in the proposed council legislation is intended to foster the local ecosystem, Glass said when introducing the bill last month.

According to the council’s legislative packet, native species will be defined as those found in the mid-Atlantic region, which includes Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. The bill also would exempt native plants and grasses from county weed removal requirements.

The vast majority of speakers during Tuesday’s hearing also focused on urging the council to pass the native plant requirement that’s part of the proposed legislation, with several asking for it to be made even stronger than currently drafted.

“Native ecosystems and plants provide needed sustenance for local insects which are, in turn, surprisingly necessary for the propagation of plants,” said Darian Unger, chair of the Montgomery County Sierra Club. “If Montgomery County doesn’t become a much stronger environmental leader … then many of the species that we think of as native will die out here.”

However, a couple of speakers argued against the native plant requirement, saying they didn’t buy the argument that non-native plants are as harmful as asserted by some speakers and councilmembers.

“I support having native plants, but saying that native plants are in some ways superior to non-natives [doesn’t make sense] … they also have roots that hold the soil and foliage that slows the rainfall for the D.C. region,” said county resident Francis Fisher. “Much is said about the evils of spreading bamboo, but I can find no scientific evidence for these claims.”

The council’s Planning, Housing and Park and Transportation and Environment committees are expected to schedule work sessions on the proposed legislation. A full council vote has not yet been scheduled.