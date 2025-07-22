In raucous session, County Council votes 8-3 to approve controversial zoning ordinance

During a tense and at times volatile meeting on Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council voted 8-3 to pass a controversial zoning change that increases the amount of housing allowed in certain zones along the county’s transit corridors – a proposal that has generated controversy among residents.

Council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and councilmembers Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3) and Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) voted against the legislation, with all other councilmembers supporting it.

The zoning text amendment (ZTA) is part of the More Housing N.O.W. (New Options for Workers) legislative package proposed by councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) and Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6). The package aims to allow more residential building types – including duplexes, triplexes, townhomes and apartments – along the county’s transit corridors, with a requirement that 15% of a project’s proposed housing serve the local workforce.

The More Housing N.O.W. legislative package has been controversial among community members, with supporters praising its aim to increase the county’s housing supply and critics voicing concerns that more development would encroach on existing neighborhoods. It has also impacted and raised tension in the 2026 county executive race, in which Friedson and Jawando are candidates alongside councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large).

Tuesday’s meeting grew contentious as attendees vocally cheered and booed during proceedings. A few dozen community members held signs opposing the zoning change with messages including “gentrification in disguise” and “you are failing us.” Some signs bore pictures of councilmembers juxtaposed next to illustrations of bombs.

County police officers circulated throughout council chambers to provide crowd control. At times, the shouting audience members interrupted remarks by councilmembers, called individual councilmembers “liars” and yelled profanities. Their actions were so disruptive that council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) paused the proceedings and asked for attendants to be respectful of the councilmembers and staff.

“We’re going to take a moment, and we’re going to take a breath, because this is Montgomery County, and in Montgomery County we can disagree respectfully, and I ask you all to do that today,” Stewart said. “I have to say, these signs with bombs and our pictures on them – this is not Montgomery County.”

According to Friedson and Fani-González, the More Housing N.O.W. legislative package was inspired by public conversations concerning the highly controversial Attainable Housing Strategies Initiative proposed by the county Planning Board in 2024, but not based on that proposal. The Attainable Housing Strategies Initiative outlines recommendations to the council for zoning changes to allow more housing options in some single-family home zones in targeted areas of the county. The initiative is not considered to be proposed legislation. Rather, it is considered to be a report that councilmembers could use to help inform future legislation and zoning proposals at any time.

The goal of the legislative package is to increase access to more affordable workforce housing through two ZTAs, including the one passed Tuesday. The other, approved by the council in March, expedites the process for converting office and commercial buildings into residences.

“Addressing the housing crisis was never just about attainable housing strategies. It was a multifaceted challenge that requires multifaceted solutions, and this zoning text amendment … is one of those solutions,” Friedson said prior to Tuesday’s vote.

Jawando has been the council’s most vocal opponent to the proposed legislation since its introduction.

“I think we all want [increased affordable housing access], but this won’t deliver it, and it has some serious negative consequences that are not being paid attention to,” Jawando said prior to the vote. “I can’t overstate the deep frustration that many residents have with this body right now for pushing forward with the ZTA.”

Those opposed to the legislation agree with Jawando that it would not lead to more affordable housing and also argued it will harm the character of single-family home neighborhoods.

“[The ZTA] will not do what it purports to do—create affordable housing for teachers, firefighters, and nurses—and will cause naturally occurring affordable housing along transportation corridors to be torn down, causing displacement of existing residents and harm to existing neighborhoods such as increased traffic, strain on emergency services, overcrowding in schools,” Ann Telma, an organizer with a residents’ coalition opposed to the legislation, wrote in an email to Bethesda Today earlier this month.



The Coalition for Smarter Growth released a statement prior to Tuesday’s vote voicing support for the zoning change. The nonprofit advocates for “walkable, bikeable, inclusive, and transit-oriented communities” in the Washington, D.C. area, according to its website.

“By making it easier to build more duplexes, triplexes, and small apartments near transit and jobs, [the] ZTA is an important step toward more sustainable housing options in Montgomery County,” the statement said. “Measures like this that take on the structural problems feeding our housing shortage are a necessary step to achieve our shared vision of a sustainable, inclusive county for all.”

Prior to Tuesday’s vote, the council held a work session to fine tune the proposed ZTA and introduce multiple amendments to the county’s zoning code that would impact the ZTA if it was approved, several of which were inspired by constituents’ concerns.

These include removing high-speed highways from eligibility and banning development in flag lots, which are parcels set back by a slim piece of lane, such as a long driveway or pathway. There will also be limitations on what types of lots will be allowed to have duplexes or triplexes.

“We heard from folks who expressed concerns that [development of duplexes and triplexes in those areas] might change the character of the local community,” Stewart said during a virtual media briefing Monday. “One of the amendments put forward by the committee was to prohibit the use of existing flag lots and through lots.”

The council will hold a public hearing on the specific amendment to prohibit the creation of flag lots at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16. The other amendments were approved by the council alongside the ZTA vote.

Councilmembers and staff addressed misinformation Tuesday that people would be forcibly removed from their homes.

“We are still getting emails as recent as yesterday that talk about eminent domain and ‘don’t take my house,’” councilmember Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2) said. “This ZTA does not do that, and we need to educate our community in that regard.”

Livhu Ndou, the county’s senior legislative attorney focused on zoning and land use, also provided clarification Tuesday. Any development proposals allowed under the new zoning change would still have to go through multiple rounds of approval, Ndou said.

“We all know it’s very unlikely that we’re going to tear down our libraries or our schools or anything like that,” she said.



County Executive Marc Elrich (D) has been vocal in his vehement opposition to the legislative package, arguing that market-rate housing is already being built in the county without the legislation.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Elrich told Bethesda Today in a phone interview following the vote Tuesday.

Elrich said he believes that the council and Planning Board will be impacted as “residents realize that people don’t definitely care what residents think.”

“They come here and they buy a house … and then discover that if the Planning Board has a different idea, your neighborhood can change. I think that’s going to be taken as destabilizing.”

Tax breaks for some development

The package also includes legislation allowing tax breaks for some developers that create workforce housing units. This legislation was passed in March and later vetoed by Elrich.

“We should not be subsidizing market-rate housing under any circumstances whatsoever,” Elrich said at an April 21 press conference to announce his veto. “That makes no sense at all.”

The council voted to overturn Elrich’s veto in late April. The zoning change passed Tuesday is not subject to a veto by Elrich because the county executive does not have the authority to do so.

The council initially voted 10-1 to approve the tax break legislation after unanimously passing a proposed ZTA that would expedite the process for converting office and other commercial buildings to residential housing. The legislation establishes a property tax break program for any residential development approved under the conversion ZTA that fulfills the requirement of providing 17.5% or more moderately priced units at 60% of the county’s area median income (AMI). The AMI is defined as the midpoint of a specific area’s income distribution.

