‘The unofficial mayor’: Remembering Kensington’s Tim Strachan

Bill McGregor, the legendary head football coach of DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, recalls receiving a devastating phone call in the summer of 1993: Kensington’s Tim Strachan, his star quarterback and team captain, had been severely injured diving into the ocean while on vacation in Bethany Beach, Delaware.

McGregor said he drove to the Philadelphia hospital where the 17-year-old Strachan was being treated, anxious to find out about his condition.

When McGregor walked in and saw Strachan wearing a metal head apparatus used for spine conditions, he knew it was even worse than he feared.

“The first words out of his mouth was, ‘Coach I’m sorry that I did this, but I’ll be back,’ ” McGregor recalled to Bethesda Today on Friday morning. “It was like a dagger in the heart for him to say he was still thinking about the team.”

- Advertisement -

Strachan did come back, even if it wasn’t in the way that he expected when talking with his coach. Though he was left paralyzed from the neck down, Strachan went on to earn a communications degree from the University of Maryland and a law degree from Georgetown University.

Before succumbing to cancer July 8 at age 49, Strachan also served as a motivational speaker, a sports broadcaster, and a lawyer for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) – accomplishments recalled during a celebration of Strachan’s life Monday night at DeMatha High that was attended by hundreds of family, friends and former teammates.

Among those who spoke at the celebration was Johnny Holliday, the University of Maryland Athletics’ longtime play-by-play radio announcer who had known Strachan since he was a child growing up in the same Kensington neighborhood where Holliday lived.

Tim Strachan’s plaque and retired No. 13 jersey in DeMatha’s gymnasium. Photo credit: Max Schaeffer

Holliday said he helped Strachan get a job as the sideline reporter on his radio broadcast after former Maryland football coach Mark Duffner helped Strachan secure a scholarship to attend the university after his injury. Holliday recalled Strachan asking him what kind of questions he would be asked during the broadcasts.

“I said, ‘I don’t know, but you know more about football than I will ever know,’ ” Holliday told those in attendance. “He said, ‘Correct. I know.’ ”

Strachan served in his role as a color commentator for more than 20 years, simultaneously earning his law degree, working for the FCC, and giving motivational speeches about his experience. He stepped down in 2018 to spend more time with his wife and three children at their home in Kensington — a town that he became was synonymous with by his constant presence, according to Holliday.

“Around Kensington, he was the unofficial mayor,” Holliday said. “Tim was basically everywhere. Holy Redeemer [Catholic Church] for Mass, the post office, helping coach young kids, the Safeway where he was a regular.”

In November 2024, Strachan checked himself out of Sibley Memorial Hospital in Northwest Washington, D.C., against the advice of his doctors so he could announce DeMatha’s championship football game for the streaming service, 1st Amendment Sports, that he helped create with Kevin Ricca, his best friend since childhood.

Strachan was so ill that the pair wouldn’t speak during pauses in the game so he could conserve his energy to talk during plays, Ricca recalled during Monday’s celebration. Strachan’s alma mater won 16-7.

- Advertisement -

McGregor says he can always rely on telling Strachan’s story of resilience when looking for ways to motivate or inspire his teams.

“Timmy’s legacy will live forever at DeMatha high school, because there’s always a good story to tell,” McGregor said.

As Holliday finished speaking Monday, he choked back tears as he summarized his feelings about Strachan.

“Tim was my hero,” Holliday said.