Raskin raises millions, far outstripping other Maryland delegation members

With more than a year to the next elections, members of Maryland’s congressional delegation and their would-be challengers had raised $6.2 million this year and already put almost $12 million aside — with nearly half of both amounts attributable to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-8th).

Raskin raised more than $2.5 million in the first six months of the year, according to the latest campaign finance reports from the Federal Election Commission, four times the amount raised by the second most-prolific fundraiser in the state, Rep. Andy Harris (R-1st), who brought in $609,303.

And Raskin had nearly $5.9 million in cash on hand as of June 30, more than 2.5 times Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s (D-Md.) $2.2 million.

Raskin was the 20th-biggest fundraiser of the 919 House incumbents and challengers who reported raising any money this year, according to the FEC. A high-profile and vocal critic of President Donald Trump (R), he received donations from 44 states, although the largest share was from Maryland.

- Advertisement -

Graph credit: Maryland Matters

Raskin’s campaign did not respond to requests for comnent.

But Patrick Gonzales, pollster with Annapolis-based Gonzales Research & Media, said Raskin’s totals are unusual.

“There are eight Congress [House] members in Maryland, and for one to get that to get that significant of an amount higher — that just strikes me as odd,” Gonzales said.

Close to 90% of Raskin’s donations were from individuals, and about half of those were small donations that were not itemized, an amount that also struck Gonzales as odd.

“Where does it come from? I don’t have a clue, but it’s a lot of money,” he said.

Raskin is one of the few incumbents to have challengers already for 2026. But Democrat Stephen Leon reported raising $1,673 this year and having $1,000 in the bank, while Republican Cheryl Riley, seeking a rematch after losing badly to Raskin last year in the heavily Democratic 8th District, reported raising $4,857 and having $4,039 in cash on hand.

Another longtime incumbent also facing challengers in 2026 is Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-5th). Despite continuing speculation about Hoyer’s intentions — Hoyer, first elected to the House in 1981, will be 87 at the time of next year’s elections — he reported raising $286,862 this year and having $636,456 on hand as of June 30.

Democratic challengers Quincy Bereebe reported raising $116,837 and banking $78,111, and Harry Jarin raised $106,193 and had $105,730 on hand, according to the FEC. But their reports show that Bareebe’s receipts included a $110,000 loan to herself, while Jarin loaned his campaign $75,000.

In the 6th District, stretching across Western Maryland, Rep. April McClain Delaney reported bringing in $528,778 — of which $200,000 was a loan to her campaign — and banking $323,251.

- Advertisement -

Graph credit: Maryland Matters

Two Republicans have declared their intention to challenge McClain Delaney in 2026: Political newcomer Christopher Burnett reported raising $7,078 and having $6,870 on hand wile former Del. Neil Parrott reported raising $17,538, which includes an $11,000 loan, and having $7,215 in the bank on June 30. Parrott would be making his fourth bid for the seat, having lost to McClain Delaney last year and former Rep. David Trone (D) two times before that.

The only other incumbent with a declared challenger is Harris in the 1st District, where Democrat Daniel Schwartz raised $101,970 — including a $13,000 loan to his campaign — and had $56,748 in cash on hand. Harris raised $609,303 in the same period and had just over $1 million in cash on hand.

Neither Van Hollen nor Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) have challengers yet for reelection bids in 2028 and 203o, respectively. But Alsobrooks was already raising money after an expensive 2024 election in which she spent $31 million and ended the year with $49,845 in the bank and $101,342 in campaign debt.

The freshman senator reported raising $596,348 in the first half of this year, and having $107,720 in cash on hand as of June 30.

Maryland Matters is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Maryland Matters maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Steve Crane for questions: editor@marylandmatters.org. Follow Maryland Matters on Facebook and X.