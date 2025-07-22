Potomac shooting leaves one seriously injured 

One person was seriously injured and no suspect is in custody after a shooting early Tuesday morning in a residential area of Potomac, Montgomery County police said in an emailed statement to Bethesda Today.

Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were dispatched to the area of Seven Locks Road and Seven Hill Lane around 2:20 a.m. for the report of a shooting, according to MCFRS radio transmissions and Tuesday’s police statement. The intersection is in a residential area near Cabin John Regional Park.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said in the statement. Officers administered life-saving care and the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to the statement.

No suspect was in custody as of Tuesday morning, the statement said.

No other information was provided to Bethesda Today, and due to recent encryptions of police radio transmissions, no other information was available concerning the shooting.