Become a Member
Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Potomac shooting leaves one seriously injured 

No suspect in custody, police say

By Ashlyn Campbell
July 22, 2025 11:13 a.m.
police car
Montgomery County police car. Photo credit: Ashlyn Campbell

One person was seriously injured and no suspect is in custody after a shooting early Tuesday morning in a residential area of Potomac, Montgomery County police said in an emailed statement to Bethesda Today.  

Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were dispatched to the area of Seven Locks Road and Seven Hill Lane around 2:20 a.m. for the report of a shooting, according to MCFRS radio transmissions and Tuesday’s police statement. The intersection is in a residential area near Cabin John Regional Park.  

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said in the statement. Officers administered life-saving care and the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to the statement. 

No suspect was in custody as of Tuesday morning, the statement said.  

- Advertisement -

No other information was provided to Bethesda Today, and due to recent encryptions of police radio transmissions, no other information was available concerning the shooting.  

Like staying in the know? Get the latest local headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA