Montgomery County police face smaller staff, increased overtime

A new report from the Montgomery County Police Department found that patrol staffing has declined by 24% over the past three years, while patrol district-level overtime has “surged” by more than 117%. [WTOP]

Concerns raised about Trump budget effect on locals facing food insecurity

Local food insecurity advocates are voicing concerns about the impact of President Donald Trump’s budget reconciliation law on the community. The law will reduce Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits by $1 trillion dollars over the next 10 years. It also will extend work requirements for SNAP recipients. [Montgomery Community Media]

Silver Spring Royal Farms is hiring, construction progressing

The new Royal Farms gas station and convenience store opening outside downtown Silver Spring is under construction and is advertising that it is hiring employees. An opening date has not been announced for the controversial development that faced lawsuits from community members. [Source of the Spring]



Today’s weather



Sunny, with a high near 85.

