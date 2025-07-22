From Bethesda Magazine: How a not-so-silent generation is championing menopause education

“It was affirming and at the same time it made me angry,” Northwest Washington, D.C., resident Ellen Shortill says about the film and discussion that highlighted the need for women to advocate for care that addresses a range of symptoms they often just endure.

The 56-year-old says she didn’t initially recognize that her migraines and brain fog were related to menopause. Through a friend’s suggestion and her own research, Shortill sought out hormone therapy. She got it from her psychiatrist after her longtime OB-GYN refused to prescribe it, citing a desire to “do no harm”—an attitude mentioned in the film as far too common. Once on hormones, Shortill says she felt sharper in about a week and became an “evangelist,” telling others to speak up.

Conversations about menopause are becoming very public. Celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and Halle Berry are sharing their experiences. Access to information on social media and new books on the subject are prompting women to seek help. Many local health care providers are offering tailored services to support women through the yearslong transition.

Dr. Wendy Hookman, 55, a reproductive psychiatrist and founder of the Washington Center for Women’s and Children’s Wellness in Bethesda, moderated the panel at the February event, which included an OB-GYN, urologist, physical therapist and sex therapist, along with experts in fitness and nutrition who treat menopausal women. “The biggest question women have right now is ‘Where do I start?’ … We all offer treatment but come at it from different directions,” Hookman says. The clinicians refer to each other as the “meno-posse.”

Education is needed to help women navigate their care options, says Hookman, who organized the Round House event and is planning a similar gathering in October. Hookman recently created the Women’s Health Collaborative to serve as a local hub of information for women and providers. Its first program, set to launch this fall, will be “The Midlife Reboot,” in which several practitioners will create free educational videos on menopause care, with the option to participate in other programs and in-person appointments.

Since menopause affects every cell in the body, it can take a “pit crew” or team to support women, says Dr. Rachel Rubin, 40, a Bethesda urologist and sexual medicine specialist who appeared on the panel at Round House. It’s a paradigm shift for women to think beyond their OB-GYN as their sole clinician and accept brief annual visits as adequate care, she says.

Women in the United States spend on average 25 to 30 years in menopause, Dr. Sharon Malone writes in her book Grown Woman Talk: Your Essential Companion for Healthy Living (Crown, 2025). Perimenopause—the lead up to menopause—can start from as early as the mid-30s to the late 40s. On average, women are considered in menopause when they have not had a period for 12 months, which in the U.S. tends to happen around age 51. With ovaries no longer producing estrogen, women stay in menopause for life—although some symptoms become less intense over time.

Malone, an OB-GYN who lives in the Spring Valley neighborhood of Upper Northwest D.C., lists 34 perimenopause concerns in her book, including oft-cited hot flashes, fatigue, mood swings and vaginal dryness, as well as lesser-known ones: itchy skin, digestive issues and joint pain. “About 80% of women are going to experience symptoms that are bothersome for them,” says Malone, 66. “And the worst thing of all is having these symptoms and not even recognizing that the symptoms are due to perimenopause and menopause.”

Women who come to see Brooke Bralove, 50, a licensed clinical social worker, psychotherapist and sex therapist in Bethesda, don’t always recognize that their issues (mood changes, painful intercourse, anxiety and depression) could be related to menopause.

“I feel like it’s my job to tell people: ‘You’re not crazy. It’s menopause,’ ” says Bralove, who often refers her patients to other physicians to coordinate medication. “I do way more education than I ever did. Women deserve to have pleasure their whole lives.”

Menopause is a natural transition that 100% of females will experience if they live long enough, but that doesn’t mean the entire transition is pleasant, says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director of The Menopause Society, an Ohio-based nonprofit that educates health care professionals about menopause. Its membership increased more than 200% from 2020 to 2024, according to the organization. “Women do not have to suffer during this time. And if they’re told by their health care provider that nothing can be done, that’s not the right answer. There’s always something that can be done,” Faubion says. “These symptoms last a long time, and women should not think that they have to put up with them.”

Malone says the consensus opinion points to hormone therapy as the most effective treatment for the symptoms of menopause. For years, estrogen and progestin were prescribed for women, but when a study by the Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) was abruptly halted in 2002, with attention focused on a slight increased risk in breast cancer, hormone use plummeted. However, a closer look at the findings, according to Malone and others, shows that the benefits of hormone therapy far exceed the risks for most women. “The interpretation of that data was what was so problematic,” Malone says.

Malone says she’s not preaching just for hormones; she’s preaching for “agency.” She doesn’t want women to dismiss options that might help them without learning all they can and doing a risk-benefit analysis. Since many physicians lack menopause training and are reluctant to prescribe hormone therapy, she says, that may involve women shopping around to find what’s right for them.

Attendees at the February event on menopause at Round House, from left: panel moderator Dr. Wendy Hookman, a reproductive psychiatrist; Tenley Pereira of Fogo de Chão, an event sponsor; panelist Jennifer Gularson, a physician assistant and functional medicine practitioner; and panelist Laura Hardnett, a life coach. Photo credit: Courtesy Wendy Hookman

How to manage menopause is very individualized, Faubion says,and she cautions that hormone therapy is not a panacea. “We can’t look at hormone therapy as the fountain of youth. It’s not. Should more people be using it across the United States than are? Absolutely. But is it for everybody? No, it’s not,” she says.

Hormone therapy is not recommended for a fairly small group of women, Faubion says, including those with a history of heart attack, stroke or blood clotting, or an inherited high risk of blood clots. Also included are those with a personal history of breast cancer or other hormone-dependent cancers, and active severe liver disease. For women over 60 or beyond 10 years of menopause onset, the benefits of hormone therapy probably do not outweigh the risks, Faubion says.

The Menopause Society maintains an online list of Menopause Society Certified Practitioners (MSCP), which includes physicians, nurse practitioners, midwives, pharmacists and other health care professionals. To become certified, practitioners must pass an exam; they maintain the credential every three years through continuing education or passing the exam again. The number of clinicians nationwide with an MSCP credential reached more than 3,100 at the end of 2024 (67 are in Maryland, including 27 in Montgomery County). There was a 51% increase in applications to sit for the exam from 2022 to 2024, according to the society.

Dr. Harita Raja, a reproductive psychiatrist based in Bethesda, received her MSCP certification in 2024. She says community educational events on menopause have become a big part of her work as medical director at Bethesda Women’s Mental Health. Last year, she started the DMV Menopause Provider Network—a multidisciplinary team of about 100 providers who care for women in midlife—for networking, education and collaboration.

In January, Raja’s practice hosted its own M Factor movie screening for the public at Landmark Bethesda Row Cinema. She spoke about menopause in May at the Wednesday Morning Group lecture series in Bethesda and in June at an educational event for male business leaders at MoCo’s Founding Farmers in Potomac. “We need to teach everybody about menopause, because it’s not just women who are impacted,” says Raja, 39. “The idea is to teach them about the benefits of addressing menopause in the workplace.”

Not enough clinicians know how to prescribe hormones, says Rubin, who gives lectures around the country on the topic. Indeed, less than 4% of menopausal women use hormone therapy, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Menopause Society in 2024 in which Faubion was the lead author. (Systemic estrogen can be taken as an oral pill, a patch, gel, vaginal ring or spray; local estrogen can be delivered as a cream, suppository or ring to the vaginal area.) Rubin is part of an effort to get the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to remove blanket warnings on boxes of estrogen products that several physicians maintain are untrue and outdated.

“We talk about the risks of hormone therapy, which are very misinterpreted and incorrect,” Rubin says. “We don’t spend a lot of time talking about the risk of not taking hormone therapy.” There can be benefits to bone health, genitourinary health, sexual health, and possible brain and heart health, she says. The WHI study data was interpreted to look scary, Rubin adds, and over time many of the findings were revised but did not receive a lot of media coverage. Rubin says updated data showed reduced cancer risk in the women who were only on estrogen therapy, and data on increased breast cancer risk in those on combined estrogen-progestin therapy has been questioned.

Colleen Fisher, 53, an indoor cycling instructor who lives in Chevy Chase, began to struggle with night sweats about four years ago and says her longtime OB-GYN said it was just part of menopause. Fisher first tried over-the-counter supplements, drinking less alcohol and avoiding spicy foods. She went to her primary care doctor, who, she says, put her on a low dose of hormones and referred her to Rubin’s practice.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rubin invited Fisher to join about a dozen women for a two-hour webinar on menopause that eventually morphed into a support group. “We all became this great shoulder to lean on,” Fisher says. “I was surprised by the camaraderie that started to develop. You felt like you weren’t alone.”

After getting the basics, Fisher met with Rubin, who fine-tuned her hormone therapy prescription of estrogen and progestin, plus added testosterone. “I didn’t feel like myself, I’d lost the skip in my step,” Fisher says. “Once we got [the dosage] right, my night sweats completely disappeared. … I was less cranky because my sleep was better.”

Fisher says her experience was so positive and life-changing that she wanted to tell others. In March 2024, she hosted a party at her home with 80 women that she called “What to Expect When You Are Not Expecting,” where Rubin discussed menopause. “Women said they had questions but just didn’t know where to go. … They left feeling so empowered,” says Fisher, who held a follow-up gathering at her home in January that drew about 50.

Fisher’s neighbor Meghan Jarvis says she was struck by how much she and others learned at the parties, which took place in a wealthy, educated neighborhood. “All of the women in the room were so overly privileged and we barely knew what [the speakers] were talking about or how to take care of our own bodies,” says Jarvis, 51. “This felt very suffragette-like to me. We are a bunch of women in a basement trying to teach each other what we need to survive.”

Jarvis, who is a trauma therapist, had attributed her trouble sleeping, weight gain and migraines to grief following the recent deaths of her parents, but says she came to recognize they were crossover symptoms with menopause. She switched OB-GYNs, asked for hormone therapy and then went to Rubin’s urology practice. As much as the medication is making her feel better, Jarvis says, she’s equally grateful for all the explanations about what is happening to her body.

Motivated to inform others, Jarvis invited Tamsen Fadal, author of the book How to Menopause: Take Charge of Your Health, Reclaim Your Life, and Feel Even Better Than Before (Balance, 2025) to her podcast, Grief Is My Side Hustle, to explore the connection between grief and menopause symptoms. “I really feel like it’s a life-and-death thing,” Jarvis says of the need to educate women about menopause care. “I’m out there myth-busting.”

When patients come to see Rubin, she gives them a mirror and a tour of their bodies,asking questions nobody’s asked: How’s your libido? Any problems with orgasm? “The reality is most people examine you under a sheet. And we worsen the shame and the guilt by keeping this part of a body a secret,” says Rubin, who posts on women’s health on Instagram and has more than 140,000 followers. “If you teach women about their bodies, how they work, and give them a menu, they make excellent health care decisions.”

Physical therapy can be part of menopause management, says Jennifer Chu, 51, a physical therapist who runs ITR Physical Therapy, which includes a Bethesda location. She specializes in pelvic health and treats many women with chronic pelvic pain and urinary incontinence.

Estrogen is anti-inflammatory and helps build muscle, Chu says, so the loss of muscle mass in aging is more profound in women. About 70% of women going through menopause experience some kind of musculoskeletal symptom (frozen shoulder, hip issues, etc.) and for 25% it can be disabling, according to a 2024 study published in Climacteric, the journal of the International Menopause Society, and posted in the National Library of Medicine.

“Hormone therapy is great, but it’s not enough,” Chu says. “It needs to be a piece of the puzzle.”

Chu credits social media, celebrities and women of Generation X for speaking out about menopause and getting the care they need. “There’s something that happens in our 40s as women,” she says. “There is an internal emotional shift where we are no longer willing to keep silent.”

Dr. Tobie Beckerman, 66, an OB-GYN in Rockville, says much of the hour she spends with each of her menopause patients goes toward explaining misconceptions about hormone therapy and treatment choices. Beckerman offers advice on diet, stress management and exercise, as well as hormone therapy and nonhormonal medications and supplements. For more than 10 years, she’s offered an in-office vaginal laser treatment called MonaLisa Touch to improve vaginal dryness and vaginal atrophy, as well as overactive bladder symptoms. She also has an in-office chair, called Emsella, to treat stress urinary incontinence and urinary urgency through electromagnetic energy to the pelvic floor. A big part of Beckerman’s focus is on establishing positivity for hormone therapy.

Beckerman says hormone therapy is best prescribed early on in menopause—within five to 10 years of onset—to get the maximum benefit. Hormones also can be used for symptomatic perimenopausal women, while the ovaries are still functioning, to treat symptoms that arise with a fluctuation in hormones, she says. Newer thinking and evaluation of data, Beckerman says, support staying on hormone therapy for life to continue to reap the benefits.

The cost of care varies widely. Menopause management is a “billable code,” Faubion says, so women with insurance should be able to get covered care. Some women want providers who can offer longer appointments. Some practices, such as those run by Beckerman and Rubin, do not accept insurance, although patients may be able to submit for out-of-network reimbursement.

For women who are busy or don’t have providers nearby, there are online options, such as Midi Health and Alloy Women’s Health. (Alloy charges about $50 for an initial consult and about $40 a month for generic hormone therapy.) Access to affordable care should not depend on your ZIP code, Malone says, which is why she became chief medical adviser of Alloy in 2021. She left her private practice in 2020.

Shannon Lantzy, 43, who lives in Silver Spring, turned to Alloy earlier this year for care. She says fatigue, brain fog, big mood changes and joint pain that didn’t respond to standard treatments led her to do some research about perimenopause. Lantzy says she typically likes to try one thing at a time—using a scientific approach—but in an eagerness to resolve her issues, she tried several recommendations she discovered on her own simultaneously and then sought out hormone therapy.

“As a woman, I’m used to ignoring my internal signals of emotional health and brain health, but it really, really bothers me when I know my brain’s not working the way it could,” Lantzy says. She started with intermittent fasting, lowering her intake of inflammatory foods, eating protein paired with fiber, wearing a continuous glucose monitor and amping up her strength training. Lantzy, who says she’s usually a happy, optimistic person, felt some relief, but continued to have occasional “days of despair” and sleep disruption.

With a history of not feeling heard by her OB-GYN and long waits to get into a new provider, Lantzy consulted with an Alloy practitioner through a telehealth messaging service and liked the convenience and ability to exchange written notes with the provider. She started on estrogen and progestin pills. After a few months on the medication, Lantzy says she is sleeping well, has more daytime energy and her once monthly “days of despair” are not as bad. She says she’s not sure exactly what’s working, “I just know it feels good right now.”

In October 2024, Lucy Silva Vanormer, 50, a nurse practitioner in Silver Spring, opened The Clinic, which focuses exclusively on perimenopausal care for women through both virtual and in-person consultations. She offers a three-month program that begins with lab work to get a clear picture of any underlying issues. Vanormer creates an individual plan that often includes lifestyle changes, supplements and hormone therapy as an option.

This appears in the July/August 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.