Former FBI agent convicted of rape committed ‘dastardly evil’ crimes, MoCo state’s attorney says

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said Monday the crimes of a local FBI agent Eduardo Valdivia, who was convicted last week of raping three women he had lured to his tattoo parlor for tattoos and modeling photoshoots, were “one of the most dastardly evil” schemes that he’d seen in four years.

“He was an FBI agent for over a decade … a supervising agent specially trained in covert surveillance tactics and deception. He used all of that training in the course of perpetration of these crimes,” McCarthy said of Valdivia during a press conference at Montgomery County Circuit Court in Rockville.

On Friday night, a jury convicted Valdivia, a Gaithersburg resident, of six counts of second-degree rape and two counts of fourth-degree sex offense following a 12-day trial.

Valdivia, a father of three daughters, faces a maximum sentence of up to 122 years during an Oct. 14 sentencing hearing, according to the state’s attorney’s office. After his November arrest by Montgomery County police, Valdivia was suspended from the FBI Washington Field Office and has been held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds.

Valdivia’s attorney, Robert Bonsib, said Monday afternoon he was “disappointed” in the verdict and that Valdivia would likely appeal his conviction after sentencing.

“Mr. Valdivia maintains that what he did was all consensual in nature, and so he disagrees with the verdict,” Bonsib said.

The jury deliberated more than three hours before convicting Valdivia, 41, in the trial involving accusations by three young women that he had raped and sexually assaulted them at his tattoo parlor in 2022 and 2024. Valdivia had faced 19 counts, including eight counts of second-degree rape, 10 counts of fourth-degree sexual offense and one count of sextortion related to the incidents.

During the trial, which began July 7, Bonsib argued the sexual acts between Valdivia and his accusers were consensual and the three women who came forward about their experiences with the FBI agent voluntarily met with him on multiple occasions. Prosecutors said Valdivia “preyed on, isolated and sexually assaulted” the women at his parlor — located in Potomac and then in a Gaithersburg office building — under the pretense of offering free tattoos for modeling opportunities. The women were between 18 and 21 years old at the time.

Each of the women testified during the trial, and Valdivia also took the stand.

“It takes a lot of bravery to do what these young women did, particularly against the person who they come to learn is an FBI agent,” McCarthy said Monday about the women. “That’s pretty daunting.”

He said his office would seek the maximum penalty for Valdivia at sentencing in October.

On Thursday, Valdivia testified he did engage in sexual activity with his three accusers, but said the acts were consensual and that he did not force or threaten the women. He recounted his experiences with each of the women, detailing how he contacted them on social media, gave them tattoos, and scheduled and held photo shoots. He also testified to deleting evidence related to two of his accusers.

‘Overstepped many boundaries’

During the trial, each of the women took the stand to recount their experiences with Valdivia. Other witnesses included Valdivia’s FBI supervisor and the sister and school counselor of one of his accusers — a 21-year-old Virginia woman who accused Valdivia of sexually assaulting her in October 2022 when she was 18 and still in high school.

On July 10, the Virginia woman testified how Valdivia “overstepped many boundaries” and that she believed she had to do what he said in order to end the encounter and leave safely.

On Thursday, Valdivia described the sexual activity with the woman as “relaxed” and “consensual.” The woman testified that she was “terrified” and “frozen.”

The Virginia woman contacted police when Valdivia was arrested after two women came forward to police accusing him of rape in February and August 2024.

Prosecutors allege that Valdivia sexually assaulted the women during the shoots and videotaped the acts. Valdivia testified that neither of the women ever told him “No,” and that he stopped the shoot when they did express their discomfort with what was happening. He described the shoots as a “collaborative process” in which the women chose their outfits.

‘Be wary’

McCarthy said Monday that Valdivia knew he was targeting young women and advised anyone who may be meeting up with someone from the internet or social media for a photoshoot or free tattoo to “be wary” and “on your guard.”

“The idea that you have the rogue photographer who takes pictures of young girls and he’s going to make them famous — we’ve seen those cases before,” McCarthy said.