County police investigate fatal Germantown collision  

Montgomery County police are investigating a two-vehicle collision Monday night in Germantown that resulted in the death of the driver of one of the cars, police said Tuesday in a statement.

Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to the intersection of Great Seneca Highway and Mateny Road at about 10:35 p.m. for the report of a rollover collision with ejection, according to the statement. The intersection is near a shopping center with businesses including a Shoppers grocery store and several restaurants. Great Seneca Highway has two northbound lanes and two southbound lanes.

MCFRS crews confirmed over radio transmissions around 10:43 p.m. that one person was ejected from the car and was in cardiac arrest.

According to the police statement, first responders performed lifesaving efforts on a female driver of a white 2018 Subaru, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man driving a black 2021 Mazda was also found at the scene with serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, the statement said.

Police said a preliminary investigation found the Mazda was traveling northbound on Great Seneca Highway and approaching Mateny Road when it struck the Subaru, which was turning left onto Mateny Road. The collision caused the Subaru to roll and eject the driver.

The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision, the statement said, and the woman’s identity would be released following the notification of the next of kin.