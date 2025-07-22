Maryland had largest single-month decrease in federal government jobs in almost 3 decades, report finds

In Maryland’s newest jobs report for June, there was a decline of 8,500 total jobs, including a net loss of 2,900 jobs in the public sector.

According to the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, there was an estimated decrease of 3,500 federal government jobs, 600 local government jobs, and an increase of 1,200 state government jobs.

Additionally, the unemployment rate went slightly up in June from 3.2 to 3.3%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Read more on WTOP.com.

- Advertisement -

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.