Maryland had largest single-month decrease in federal government jobs in almost 3 decades, report finds

Number includes net loss of 2,900 jobs in public sector

By WTOP Staff
July 22, 2025 9:32 a.m.
The front of the main historical building of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda.
The National Institutes of Health in Bethesda. Photo Credit: Grandbrothers /Getty Images

In Maryland’s newest jobs report for June, there was a decline of 8,500 total jobs, including a net loss of 2,900 jobs in the public sector.

According to the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, there was an estimated decrease of 3,500 federal government jobs, 600 local government jobs, and an increase of 1,200 state government jobs.

Additionally, the unemployment rate went slightly up in June from 3.2 to 3.3%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

