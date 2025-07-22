Arsons cause $30K in damage to van, truck, Glenmont store 

Two Monday morning vehicle fires that were apparently set intentionally at the Glenmont Shopping Center in Silver Spring caused $30,000 in damages, including $20,000 to a nearby business, according to social media posts by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Now fire investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for the act of arson.

MCFRS crews responded at roughly 3:30 a.m. Monday to a report of multiple fires outside the Country Boy Market at 2211 Randolph Road in the Glenmont Shopping Center, according to Piringer. Crews found two separate vehicle fires that extended to a building awning.

Later, Piringer said on social media the fires were caused by arson and resulted in a total of $30,000 in damages – about $10,000 to the vehicles and $20,000 to nearby buildings. No injuries were reported, according to Piringer.

The two vehicles appear to be a white van and a white box truck, according to photos released by Piringer.

Montgomery Barnsley IV, the son of the owner of Country Boy Market, told Bethesda Today on Tuesday the store incurred $20,000 worth of damage from the burning van because it was parked close to the building. The fire scorched the wood of the building’s front porch and firefighters had to tear down portions of the porch as they put out the flames, Barnsley said.

Barnsley said the store can still operate because it sells mulch, soil and ice melt from outside of the building. The damaged sections will have to be replaced, including wiring and plumbing, he said.

MCFRS fire investigators ask anyone with information regarding the fires to call 240-777-2263, Piringer said.