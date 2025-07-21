Controversial workforce housing bill up for County Council vote Tuesday

The Montgomery County Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a controversial zoning change that, if approved, would increase the amount of housing allowed in certain zones along the county’s transit corridors – a proposal that has generated controversy among residents.

The zoning text amendment (ZTA) is part of the More Housing N.O.W. (New Options for Workers) legislative package proposed by councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) and Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6). The package aims to allow more residential building types – including duplexes, triplexes, townhomes and apartments – along the county’s transit corridors, with a requirement that 15% of a project’s proposed housing serve the local workforce.

The goal of the legislative package is to increase access to more affordable workforce housing through two ZTAs, including the one that is up for a vote Tuesday. The other, approved by the council in March, expedites the process for converting office and commercial buildings to residences.

“This zoning measure aims to help build more homes that are affordable to young professionals, teachers, firefighters, police officers, biotech and health care workers and those striving to own a home in the communities they serve, which is the chief concern for many residents we hear from,” council President Kate Stewart, who is a co-sponsor of the ZTA, said during a virtual media briefing Monday.

- Advertisement -

The package also includes legislation allowing tax breaks for some developers that create workforce housing units. This legislation was passed in March and later vetoed by County Executive Marc Elrich (D), who has argued against the legislative package.

“We should not be subsidizing market-rate housing under any circumstances whatsoever,” Elrich said at an April 21 press conference to announce his veto. “That makes no sense at all.”

The council voted to overturn Elrich’s veto in late April.

“It’s a plain and simple fact that our county needs more housing,” said Carrie Kisicki, Montgomery advocacy manager for the Coalition for Smarter Growth, a Washington, D.C. metro region nonprofit focused on housing affordability and transit access, at a public hearing on the legislation in March. “People want housing that they can afford, and they do not want to have to spend their lives sitting in traffic just to get to work.”

But critics said they are concerned that more development would encroach on existing neighborhoods without producing housing that is actually affordable for county residents.

“It remains unclear whether the proposal’s implementation will provide for increased opportunities for affordable workforce home ownership or just provide more affordably priced workforce rental units,” Village of North Chevy Chase Councilmember Maury Mechanick said at the same hearing.

The council initially voted 10-1 to approve the tax break legislation after unanimously passing a proposed ZTA that would expedite the process for converting office and other commercial buildings to residential housing. The legislation establishes a property tax break program for any residential development approved under the conversion ZTA that fulfills the requirement of providing 17.5% or more moderately priced units at 60% of the county’s area median income (AMI). The AMI is defined as the midpoint of a specific area’s income distribution.

According to Friedson and Fani-González, the More Housing N.O.W. legislative package was inspired by public conversations concerning the highly controversial Attainable Housing Strategies Initiative proposed by the county Planning Board in 2024, but not based on that proposal. The Attainable Housing Strategies Initiative outlines recommendations to the council for zoning changes to allow more housing options in some single-family home zones in targeted areas of the county. The initiative is not considered to be proposed legislation. Rather, it is considered to be a report that councilmembers could use to help inform future legislation and zoning proposals at any time.

The More Housing N.O.W. legislative package has also been controversial among community members, with supporters praising its aim to increase the county’s housing supply and critics voicing concerns that more development would encroach on existing neighborhoods.

- Advertisement -



Multiple opponents of the workforce housing ZTA told Bethesda Today they plan to hold demonstrations at Tuesday’s council meeting in Rockville to urge councilmembers to vote against the proposal. Those opponents include the Montgomery County Communities Coalition, a group of residents who have organized in opposition to the proposal.

Prior to Tuesday’s vote, the council will hold a work session to fine tune the proposed ZTA. Stewart said Monday the council will consider multiple amendments, several of which were inspired by concerns voiced by constituents.

These include removing high-speed highways from eligibility and banning development in flag lots, which are parcels set back by a slim piece of lane, like a long driveway or pathway.

“We heard from folks who expressed concerns that [development of duplexes and triplexes in those areas] might change the character of the local community,” Stewart said. “One of the amendments put forward by the committee was to prohibit the use of existing flag lots and through lots.”

If the council were to approve the proposed ZTA, the bill would not be subject to a veto by Elrich because the county executive does not have the authority to do so.

Friedson and councilmembers Will Jawando (D-At-large) and Evan Glass (D-At-large) are leading candidates in the 2026 race for county executive. Friedson’s involvement in the housing proposals has become a focal point in the race as he uses his stance to demonstrate his commitment to build more housing for residents with varying incomes, while Jawando has criticized Friedson for taking money from developers and accused him of not focusing on residents’ interests.

The two councilmembers butted heads during a Planning, Housing and Parks Committee work session on the proposed ZTA last month. Jawando noted there was some confusion among councilmembers and residents over what parts of the county would be included in the zones that could face increased density.



“There have been some discrepancies between the defined terms, and what is actually shown on the map,” Jawando said. “When I tried to drill down which parcels are applicable … I had to ask several more questions.”

Friedson said it was important to make sure the locations that would be subjected to the potential zoning change are correctly codified to ensure the goal of the legislation can be achieved, and supported clarifying amendments.

“This is a way to codify what the intent is … and stay true to what we want this to be,” Friedson said. “Lack of clarity is concerning to folks. … We need to be transparent and say exactly what is allowed and what isn’t allowed.”