Environment & Climate

Why Saturday night’s flash flooding happened in Moco

Plus: County protesters make ‘Good Trouble’ against Trump; Rockville party celebrates ‘Heartsongs’ author Mattie Stepanek’s birthday

By Staff
July 21, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: July 20, 2025 7:53 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Saturday night’s slow-moving and repeating thunderstorms over northern Washington, D.C., and southeastern Montgomery County produced ongoing heavy rain that caused flash flooding in areas ranging from Bethesda to Silver Spring and Takoma Park. [The Washington Post]

Protesters make ‘Good Trouble’ in county against Trump

People gathered Thursday to protest the Trump administration by making ‘Good Trouble’ in Silver Spring and elsewhere in Montgomery County in honor of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. [MyMCMedia]

Rockville gathering celebrates Heartsongs author Mattie Stepanek’s birthday

Jeni Stepanek celebrated what would have been her son Mattie’s 35th birthday with a party in Rockville that honored the boy who penned the best-selling Heartsongs poetry books before dying of a rare neuromuscular disease in 2004. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84

In case you missed it:

MoCo fire department apologizes after soaking Blair High baseball field; Thunderbolts to press charges

Face of the Week

Suspended FBI agent convicted of rape, sex offenses in MoCo court

Lawsuit to proceed against MCPS over teachers suspended, investigated for pro-Palestinian speech  

