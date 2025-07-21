Why Saturday night’s flash flooding happened in Moco

Saturday night’s slow-moving and repeating thunderstorms over northern Washington, D.C., and southeastern Montgomery County produced ongoing heavy rain that caused flash flooding in areas ranging from Bethesda to Silver Spring and Takoma Park. [The Washington Post]

Protesters make ‘Good Trouble’ in county against Trump

People gathered Thursday to protest the Trump administration by making ‘Good Trouble’ in Silver Spring and elsewhere in Montgomery County in honor of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. [MyMCMedia]

Rockville gathering celebrates Heartsongs author Mattie Stepanek’s birthday

Jeni Stepanek celebrated what would have been her son Mattie’s 35th birthday with a party in Rockville that honored the boy who penned the best-selling Heartsongs poetry books before dying of a rare neuromuscular disease in 2004. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84

