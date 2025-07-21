Frederick man, 52, dies in White Oak pedestrian collision

Montgomery County police have identified Yaovi Magloire Guedoh, 52, of Frederick as the pedestrian fatally struck by an SUV while crossing Columbia Pike in White Oak on Friday night, the department said Monday in a press release.

Guedoh’s death marks the ninth pedestrian to be killed in a vehicle collision in the county this year, according to ZeroDeathsMD.gov. Four of the deaths have occurred since June 18.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Columbia Pike (U.S. Route 29) and Tech Road, police said.

The collision occurred on a stretch of the six-lane roadway near White Oak Town Center and the WesTech Corner shopping center. The speed limit is 50 mph in the area.

According to police, Guedoh was crossing the roadway in “a westerly direction” when he was struck by a black 2020 GMC Terrain traveling northbound.

After the collision the adult driver of the Terrain remained at the scene, police said.

First responders performed life-saving efforts, but Guedoh was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision and is asking anyone who may have witnessed it to call 240-773-6620.

Here is a list of the pedestrian fatalities in the county since June 18:

In 2016, the county adopted a Vision Zero goal, which is a global road safety initiative aiming to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries by the end of 2030. However, since the adoption the county has not seen a significant decline in pedestrian fatalities despite efforts to improve road safety, according to traffic data.

In November, the county released its Vision Zero report for fiscal year 2024, which ended June 30. The report revealed that in 2023 the county saw an 11% decline in serious and fatal crashes when compared to the pre-COVID years of 2015-2019.