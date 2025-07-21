Should water cremation be legal in MoCo? County Council seeks community input

The Montgomery County Council is expected to hear from community members during a public hearing Tuesday on a proposal to legalize alkaline hydrolysis, colloquially known as water cremation, in the county.

The council will also hold a public hearing on a proposed ban on the sale of invasive running bamboo and receive an update from the county’s Department of Environmental Protection on plans for more sustainable solid waste disposal.

A much-anticipated vote on a proposed zoning text amendment that would increase the amount of housing allowed in certain zones along the county’s transit corridors is also on the agenda. Read more about the controversial proposal here.

The council will meet at 9:15 a.m. in the Stella Werner Council Office Building in Rockville for its regular weekly business meeting. Here’s what to expect:

Water cremation public hearing

The council will hold a public hearing on a zoning text amendment (ZTA) sponsored by councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) that would change county zoning rules to allow licensed funeral homes and crematories to conduct alkaline hydrolysis or water cremation.

Alkaline hydrolysis is a process in which a decedent’s body is placed in a pressurized vessel containing water and an alkaline solution to decompose, according to a council staff report. It is considered by many sustainability experts and funerary professionals to be a more environmentally friendly way to dispose of a body after death.

According to the Cremation Association of North America, alkaline hydrolysis uses significantly less fuel and has an overall lower carbon footprint than traditional cremation or burial.

While the practice is legal in Maryland, it has to be regulated by zoning codes that govern funeral homes. During the 2024 legislative session, the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation called the Green Death Care Options Act, which established requirements and prohibitions for water cremation facilities. The act also required the state Office of Cemetery Oversight and the state Board of Morticians & Funeral Directors to adopt regulations to govern these facilities.

The bill was sponsored by state Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher (D-Dist. 18), who represents parts of Silver Spring, Chevy Chase and Kensington, and went into effect Oct. 1. Fani-González’s bill is enabled by a provision in the legislation that allows jurisdictions to make zoning changes so funeral homes can conduct alkaline hydrolysis.

Bamboo ban

The council also will hear from the public on a bill that would ban the sale of running bamboo in an effort to reduce its impact as an invasive plant in the county, according to sponsor councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large).

The Native Plant Protection Act, co-sponsored by council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) and councilmember Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7), would prohibit the commercial sale of invasive running bamboo and require that at least 50% of all landscaping in new construction projects include plant species native to the Mid-Atlantic region.

According to the council staff report, running bamboo is an aggressive invasive species, spreading underground by up to 15 feet per year. Its rapid growth can damage neighboring structures and overwhelm native vegetation.

In 2023, state Del. Linda Foley (D-Dist. 15) of Potomac introduced a bill in the Maryland General Assembly authorizing county and city governments to adopt ordinances relating to the regulation of invasive bamboo. The bill passed and was later signed into law by Gov. Wes Moore (D) in May 2023.

The native plant requirement in the proposed council legislation is intended to foster the local ecosystem, Glass said when introducing the bill.

According to the council’s legislative packet, native species will be defined as those found in the Mid-Atlantic region, which includes Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. The bill also would exempt native plants and grasses from county weed removal requirements.

Solid waste disposal briefing

The council will receive an update from the county’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on plans for more sustainable solid waste disposal.

In November, the county government extended its contract with a private contractor for trash incinerator services at its Dickerson facility until 2031, but announced it is planning to move toward a more environmentally friendly option.

The county is looking for a more sustainable option to the incinerator at its Resource Recovery Facility at 21204 Martinsburg Road, which can contribute to harmful air quality, according to county officials.

Those officials say the county is exploring the use of new technologies that would allow the closure of the Resource Recovery Facility, which converts waste to energy, and to increase efficiency and minimize the volume of waste in disposal processes. The county is also implementing artificial intelligence technology, such as advanced optical sorters, in its recycling processes that will make it easier to identify materials that can be sold as commodities, according to DEP Director Jon Monger.

DEP officials also will brief the council on potential paths the county could take when the incinerator contract ends.