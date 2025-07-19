Become a Member
Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Calverton

Montgomery County police investigating Friday night incident

By Staff
July 19, 2025 7:42 p.m.
police car
Montgomery County police car. Photo credit: Ashlyn Campbell

A man was killed Friday night when he was struck by an SUV on Columbia Pike in the Calverton neighborhood of Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said Saturday in a statement.

Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Columbia Pike and Tech Road, the statement said.

According to police, a black 2020 GMC Terrain was traveling northbound on Columbia Pike when the driver struck the man. The man was pronounced dead, the statement said.

The driver of the Terrain remained on scene, police said. No additional details about the incident were provided.

- Advertisement -

The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision and the man’s identity will be released following the proper notification of the next of kin, the statement said.

Like staying in the know? Get the latest local headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Get the latest local news, delivered right to your inbox.

Close the CTA

Enjoying what you're reading?

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA