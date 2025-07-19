Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Calverton

A man was killed Friday night when he was struck by an SUV on Columbia Pike in the Calverton neighborhood of Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said Saturday in a statement.

Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Columbia Pike and Tech Road, the statement said.

According to police, a black 2020 GMC Terrain was traveling northbound on Columbia Pike when the driver struck the man. The man was pronounced dead, the statement said.

The driver of the Terrain remained on scene, police said. No additional details about the incident were provided.

The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision and the man’s identity will be released following the proper notification of the next of kin, the statement said.