Drivers warned to stay off roads as ‘significant flooding’ occurs in southeastern MoCo

Editor’s note: This story, originally published at 5:26 p.m. July 19, 2025, was updated at 7:10 p.m. with the latest flood warning information.

Local officials warned drivers Saturday night to stay off roads in southeastern Montgomery County as ‘significant flooding’ from heavy rain occurred in locations including Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Silver Spring, Wheaton, Kensington, White Oak and Takoma Park, according to a message from Alert Montgomery.

“Do not drive through flood waters or around flood barriers, especially as sunset approaches,” the message said. “Treat any dark traffic signals as [a] four-way stop.”

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Montgomery County and surrounding areas until 9 p.m. Saturday. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” the weather service said in its cell phone alert around 5 p.m. as heavy thunderstorms pounded the area. “Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.”

- Advertisement -

As heavy rains fell, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to numerous reports of vehicles trapped in high water in the county.

Traffic ADVISORY @ParkPolice portions of Beach Drive and Sligo Creek Parkway BLOCKED/CLOSED due to high water https://t.co/sWSf401yLc — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 19, 2025

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., a county flood sensor at Sligo Creek Parkway and New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park registered a 10-foot rise in Sligo Creek in 30 minutes, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer wrote on social media.

By 7 p.m., Sligo Creek Parkway was closed due to flooding, Maryland-National Capital Park Police posted on social media.

The entirety of Sligo Creek Parkway is closed down to flooding. pic.twitter.com/h8qARqFNNO — Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) July 19, 2025

The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang posted at about 6 p.m. that 1 to 5 inches of rain had fallen and another 1 to 3 inches could fall before the storms departed.

FYSA @ReadyMontgomery Takoma Park [Montgomery Co, MD] Mesonet reports Flash Flood. Flood sensor at Sligo Creek Parkway and New Hampshire Avenue (MD 650) had a 10 feet rise in 30 minutes https://t.co/v12oow0IyS pic.twitter.com/RZkcrBIABq — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 19, 2025

Flash Flood Warning including Silver Spring MD, Bethesda MD and Potomac MD until 8:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/hr7CySVz4m — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 19, 2025

Flash Flood Warning including Greenbelt MD, Calverton MD and White Oak MD until 8:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/UCHNxbdh8F — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 19, 2025

Among the numerous rescues, MCFRS crews rescued a driver trapped on top of a vehicle in flood waters at Cedar and Philadelphia avenues in Takoma Park, Piringer said on social media.

The driver was not injured, Piringer wrote on social media. Clogged storm drains weren’t allowing rainwater to drain, causing some lanes to be blocked, he said.

IAO Cedar Avenue and Philadelphia Avenue, Takoma Park, high water person on top of vehicle, @mcfrs SW710B, SW710, A702B, A844, PE702, T716, PE701, BC701 & others assisting, person removed safely to high ground, no injuries, appears area storm drains blocked, some lanes blocked — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 19, 2025

At 5:36 p.m., MCFRS crews were responding to a vehicle stuck in high water in the area of Juniper Blair Park at 7600 Blair Road, between Juniper Street and Georgia Avenue, Piringer said.

Crews later responded to reports of occupied vehicles trapped in high water at Gainsborough Road and Powder Horn Drive and Bradley Boulevard and Kentsdale Drive in Potomac, according to Piringer.