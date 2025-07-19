Suspended FBI agent convicted of rape, sex offenses in MoCo court

Suspended FBI agent Eduardo Valdivia of Gaithersburg was convicted Friday of six counts of second-degree rape and two counts of fourth-degree sex offense following a 12-day jury trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Rockville, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said Friday night in a statement.

The jury deliberated just over three hours before convicting Valdivia, 41, in the trial involving accusations by three women that he had raped and sexually assaulted them at his tattoo parlor in 2022 and 2024. Valdivia had faced 19 counts, including eight counts of second-degree rape, 10 counts of fourth-degree sexual offense and one count of sextortion related to the incidents.

Valdivia, a father of three daughters, faces a maximum sentence of up to 122 years during an Oct. 14 sentencing hearing, according to the state’s attorney’s office. After his November arrest by Montgomery County police, Valdivia was suspended from the FBI Washington Field Office and has been held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds.

Valdivia’s attorney, Robert Bonsib, could not immediately be reached for comment by phone Saturday morning.

During the trial, which began July 7, Bonsib argued the sexual acts between Valdivia and his accusers were consensual and the three women who came forward about their experiences with the FBI agent voluntarily met with him on multiple occasions. However, prosecutors said Valdivia “preyed on, isolated and sexually assaulted” the women at his parlor — located first in Potomac and then in a Gaithersburg office building — under the pretense of offering free tattoos for modeling opportunities. The women were between 18 and 21 years old at the time.

Each of the three women testified during the trial and on Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors rested their case against Valdivia, who took the stand for the entire trial day on Thursday.

On Thursday, Valdivia testified he did engage in sexual activity with his three accusers, but said the acts were consensual and that he did not force or threaten the women. He recounted his experiences with each of the women, detailing how he got in contact with them on social media, gave them tattoos, and scheduled and held photoshoots. He also testified to deleting evidence related to two of his accusers.

In addition to creating the tattoo artist alias of “Lalo Brown” to conceal his actual identity as well as his job as an FBI agent, Valdivia testified he also created a fake person, purported to be a woman who headed an adult modeling agency – to attempt to legitimize the photoshoot and modeling opportunities offered to two of the women. In doing so, Valdivia told the court he hoped to “get lucky” and set up a scenario to have sex with them.

Valdivia said before his arrest, his FBI supervisor called him to notify him that he appeared to be in legal trouble. Before heading to his attorney’s office in Prince George’s County, Valdivia said he went to his Gaithersburg studio to remove items that indicated he was doing photoshoots and to dispose of a box of condoms, a bottle of champagne and margarita mix. Valdivia also said he deleted photos from a hard drive that he took of two of the women who accused him and wiped a MacBook laptop.

Also before his arrest, Valdivia said he met with his FBI supervisor in the parking lot of his attorney’s office, discussed the Montgomery County warrant for his arrest and his tattoo business, and then handed over his work pistol. He then deactivated his tattoo account, DCFineLineTattoos, and a page for a fake modeling agency, Exeter Models, that he had created.

‘Overstepped many boundaries’

During the trial, each of the three women who accused took the stand to recount their experiences with Valdivia, or Lalo Brown as he was known to them. Other witnesses included Valdivia’s FBI supervisor and the sister and school counselor of one of his accusers — a 21-year-old Virginia woman who accused Valdivia of sexually assaulting her when she was 18 and still in high school in October 2022.

On July 10, the Virginia woman testified how Valdivia “overstepped many boundaries” and that she believed she had to do what he said in order to end the encounter and leave safely. At some point during the alleged assault, Valdivia removed his pants and when she put her hands in front of her and repeatedly told him, “I can’t do this,” he continued, she testified. She said she remembers Valdivia saying “just the outside” before he penetrated her.

On Thursday, Valdivia described the sexual activity with the woman as “relaxed” and “consensual.” However, the woman testified that she was “terrified” and “frozen.” Valdivia also denied that he penetrated the woman, saying she manually stimulated him. When he finished, Valdivia said, the woman told him, “I bet you never had that much fun before” and asked when she could get more tattoos. She did not contact him for more tattoos, Valdivia said.

The Virginia woman contacted police when Valdivia was arrested after two women came forward to police accusing him of rape in February and August 2024. The women had made contact with Valdivia through Instagram under a page with the name DCFineLineTattoos. Valdivia ran the tattoo operation under the alias “Lalo Brown” but also created “Dr. Tiffany Kim,” who was a supposedly well-connected head of a modeling agency called The Adult Asian Network. He also made up an experienced photographer named “L. Boogie” to further the legitimacy of the modeling opportunities he offered the women, he said Thursday.

Valdivia explained Thursday that the “Lalo Brown” alias was his tattoo artist name and that “Lalo” is a common nickname for the name Eduardo in Spanish.

According to prosecutors, Valdivia lured the two women who initially came forward to his tattoo parlor with the promise of a free tattoo and an opportunity to model for Kim’s agency. After receiving tattoos from Valdivia, prosecutors said the women were directed to communicate with Kim, whom they did not know was Valdivia, about scheduling test and photo shoots with a photographer named L. Boogie. During those shoots, prosecutors allege Valdivia took photos of the women in lingerie, bikinis and streetwear.

Valdivia testified Thursday that when the women returned for the test shoots, he would require them to sign fraudulent documents and modeling forms that he later disposed of. He also noted he discussed the adult nature of the photo shoots with the women, explaining there would be more “boudoir”-style solo shoots and then a partnered “boy-girl” scene.

Prosecutors allege that Valdivia sexually assaulted the women during the shoots and videotaped the acts. Valdivia testified that neither of the women ever told him “No,” and that he stopped the shoot when they did express their discomfort with what was happening. He described the shoots as a “collaborative process” in which the women chose their outfits.