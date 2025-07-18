From Bethesda Magazine: Summer styles to stay safe in the sun

Tropical Touch

Island Cays pointelle full-zip rash guard, $128 at Tommy Bahama, 7101 Democracy Blvd. (Westfield Montgomery mall), Bethesda, 301-500-2300, tommybahama.com

Bright Brim

Sunshine Tienda “Loraine” palm hat, $149 at Sassanova, 7134 Bethesda Lane (Bethesda Row), Bethesda, 301-654-7402, sassanova.com

Rosé All Day

“Ellis” shirt, $178 at Rails, 4852 Bethesda Ave. (Bethesda Row), Bethesda, 240-858-4165, rails.com

Mint Condition

Active Pursuits sun sleeves, $26.95 at REI Co-op, 910 Rose Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda, 301-770-1751, rei.com

Cool Cover

Cabana Life tunic, $128 at Everything But Water, 7101 Democracy Blvd. (Westfield Montgomery mall), Bethesda, 240-760-2147, everythingbutwater.com

Sun Boss

Social Statement trucker hat, $49 at Scout & Molly’s, 11882 Grand Park Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda, 301-348-5047, scoutandmollys.com

Pattern Play

“Laguna” linen relaxed shirt, $168, and “Bayview” short, $110 at Faherty, 4848 Bethesda Ave. (Bethesda Row), Bethesda,

240-634-3004, fahertybrand.com

Glow Shield

Locally made Forah everyday mineral sunscreen SPF 30, $55 at Skincando Boutique at Flex All Day, 10231 Old Georgetown Road (Shops at Wildwood), Bethesda, 202-760-0876, skincando.com

This appears in the July/August 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.



