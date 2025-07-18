MoCo fire department apologizes after soaking Blair High baseball field

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) apologized Friday to the Takoma-Silver Spring Thunderbolts baseball team for forcing the cancellation of Thursday night’s game after firefighters sprayed “gallons of water” onto the team’s home field at Montgomery Blair High School from an adjacent fire station, according to social media posts and an MCFRS official.

According to a social media post by the Thunderbolts, the water was sprayed from a hose onto the outfield as retaliation for a baseball hitting a pickup truck parked near the station on University Boulevard in Silver Spring. The Thunderbolts are one of eight teams that play in the Cal Ripken Sr. Collegiate Baseball League for college players during their offseason.

Tonight's contest will be delayed until 8 p.m. and will be seven innings due to incident that happened pregame.



Gallons of water were sprayed over the fence from the fire department after a ball hit a pickup truck parked by the station. That water has created a pond in center. — Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts (@TBolts_Baseball) July 17, 2025

MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer told Bethesda Today on Friday the department is aware of the situation and conducting an investigation as well as cooperating with the Maryland-National Capital Park Police, which are in charge of patrolling the baseball field.

“We apologize to the players, to the teams that were involved, the Cal Ripken League, and most importantly for any inconvenience involved in the cancelled game,” said Piringer, who later posted the apology on social media.

The Thunderbolts did not immediately respond Friday to Bethesda Today’s request for comment.

According to a social media post from the Takoma Torch, a satirical local publication that posted a rare factual story about the incident, the Thunderbolts had sold 150 tickets for the scheduled game.

The Takoma Torch post alleged that when a Thunderbolts assistant asked why the firefighters were spraying water onto the field, one firefighter responded: “I couldn’t get your attention so I now got your attention.”

Piringer said he was not aware of any pre-existing tensions between the Thunderbolts and the fire station staff, stating the department has had a longstanding relationship with the team. There is a net behind the field intended to stop balls from hitting the station, he said.

The Thunderbolts, who are playing two games in Olney on Friday against the Cropdusters, said they are concerned their home field could be damaged for future games, according to the Takoma Torch post.

This is a developing story and will be updated