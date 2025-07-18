Raising expectations: MCPS moves forward with new grading policies

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is making several changes to its grading policies for the 2025-2026 school year, including allowing at least two reassessment opportunities for students and moving away from rounding up grades, school district staff told the Montgomery County Council Education and Culture Committee on Thursday.

“What we were seeing was that grading practices have become increasingly inconsistent. We’ve heard from many of our stakeholders who were telling us that often we weren’t representing what students actually know or could do,” Kisha Logan, the director of the MCPS department of curriculum development, told the committee on Tuesday in County Council headquarters in Rockville. “Our goal with these changes is to restore clarity, to raise expectations for our students.”

Council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large), who heads the education committee, and committee members Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) and Kristin Mink (D-At-large) praised the changes while noting potential impacts on students and teachers.

“For MCPS to take this on and say, ‘We know that we’re going to produce some data that shows grades going down because of the change in the grading policy for the same level of work,’ that is a tough call to make,” Mink said. “I appreciate that you are taking that on.”

Changes in grading policy

For middle and high school students grades are currently “rounded up.” For example, if a student receives an “A” in the first marking period, and a “B” in the second, the student is given an “A” for semester. Or if a student receives a “D” in one marking period and an “A” in the next, they are given a “B” for the semester.

Logan said the previous grade calculation led to some grade inflation and resulted in students making the decision to attend school less during the second half of the year, as they could earn lower grades the second half of the year and still pass.

Under the new system, the final grade for a class will be calculated using the averages of the numeric grades for each marking period. For semester-long classes, the final grade is the average of the two marking period numeric grades. For yearlong classes, the final grade is an average of the four marking periods. For example, for a semester class, if a student receives an 87 in the first marking period and a 95 in the second, their final grade will be a 91, which is an “A.”

There will also be summative assessments for some subjects that will count for 10% of the grades for the second and fourth marking periods.

The new grading changes will go into effect for all middle and high school students for the 2025-2026 school year, according to MCPS. Praneel Suvarna, the student member of the county school board, argued during an April board meeting introducing the changes to grading policies for juniors and seniors could negatively impact students who are applying for colleges and internships.

Committee member Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large), whose child is a rising senior, asked how the changes could impact grade point averages (GPAs), particularly for students who are looking to apply to college.

Logan said every student transcript will have a notation that MCPS changed its final grading policies.

“While we’re not changing how grade-point averages are calculated, there may be decreases in grade-point averages as a result of how final grades are calculated,” Logan said. “Something that we’re looking to do this summer is to sit down with leaders from our local colleges to talk a little bit more about implications for this.”

The new policy also makes a slight change to the 50% rule, which currently allows students to receive a grade of at least 50% on an assignment if they showed effort. Under the new policies, students will receive a grade of 50% only if they “show evidence of making progress” on academic standards related to the assignment.

“So, for example, a student turning in a blank assignment or off-topic writing or random answers will not meet the criteria for earning a 50%,” Logan said. “However, if a student submits a partially completed assignment that demonstrates genuine attempt to engage with the content, like maybe showing work on a math assignment that isn’t quite completed … that would meet the threshold for 50%.”

Jawando noted that while the 50% rule change provides clarification, it does introduce subjectivity from teachers on grading.

“I’m really concerned about disparity in assigning level of effort and how this connects to cultural competency, the anti-racist audit,” Jawando said.

Logan said MCPS is providing training for teachers that includes examples in different subjects so they can better understand what the 50% policy will look like in practice.

All middle and high school teachers will provide students with at least two reassessment opportunities. Those opportunities won’t include assignments such as end-of-course assessments, required districtwide assessments and final research papers or essays.

Deadlines for late work under the new policies can’t be more than 10 school days after the original due date and late work can’t be accepted during the last five school days leading up to the end of the marking period.

Teachers will also be required to return graded work within 10 days of the due date.

Logan said there will be some flexibility allowed for teachers in meeting the requirement to return graded work within 10 days of the due date as MCPS rolls out its new policies. While no exceptions to the deadline rule for students are included, there would be flexibility in meeting deadlines for those who have severe extenuating circumstances, such as being impacted by health issues or recent changes in immigration enforcement, Logan said.