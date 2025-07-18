Lawsuit to proceed against MCPS over teachers suspended, investigated for pro-Palestinian speech  

An Islamic civil rights advocacy group’s lawsuit against Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) over the suspension and investigation of three teachers who shared pro-Palestinian views on social media and in an email signature can proceed, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

The Council for American Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit representing Muslim American liberties, filed the lawsuit in February 2024 in the U.S. District Court of Maryland against MCPS and the county school board after the teachers were placed on leave upon sharing pro-Palestinian views on social media and in email signatures.

In her ruling, U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby allowed some of the suit’s claims of alleged violations of the teachers’ First Amendment rights to continue but dismissed employment discrimination claims. Griggsby also dismissed the First Amendment violation claim against the county school board, writing that the board is “immune from the suit,” according to the decision.

In May 2024, lawyers for MCPS and the school board made a motion to dismiss the case.

- Advertisement -

CAIR Maryland Director Zainab Chaudry didn’t immediately respond Friday to phone call requests for comment. MCPS spokesperson Chris Cram didn’t immediately respond Friday to emailed requests for comment

The teachers involved are Hajur El-Haggan, a math teacher at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring; Anike Robinson, an art and English teacher at Westland Middle School in Bethesda; and Angela Wolf, the department head of English Language Development at Takoma Park Middle School.

In December 2023, Robinson and Wolf were placed on administrative leave for social media posts that the district, as well as some in the Jewish and Israeli communities, called antisemitic. That same month, CAIR and El-Haggan filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for discrimination after she was placed on administrative leave allegedly for including, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” in her email signature. The complaint said that other MCPS employees had included political and social viewpoints in email signatures (not pertaining to the Israel-Hamas war), but she was the only known employee to be disciplined.

“From the river to the sea” is a phrase that is often used by pro-Palestinian activists who say that it calls for peace and the right to free movement across the Palestinian territories. Some Jews and Israelis view the phrase as a call for the elimination and destruction of the Jewish state, according to the American Jewish Committee.

In its lawsuit, CAIR argued MCPS violated the teachers’ First Amendment rights by suspending and investigating the teachers over the email signature, social media posts and El-Haggan over pro-Palestine pins, stickers, buttons and a headscarf she wore. The lawsuit also raised employment discrimination claims.

CAIR attorney Rawda Fawaz said at a February 2024 press conference announcing the lawsuit that MCPS “unlawfully” punished the teachers for their viewpoints “regarding the ongoing slaughter in Gaza,” referring to the Israel-Hamas war.

According to the complaint, CAIR is seeking the return of the teachers to their prior classrooms or comparable classroom assignments and economic damages.

When announcing the lawsuit in February 2024, CAIR attorneys said they aim for the lawsuit to influence the district to reinstate the educators to their positions and issue them public apologies.

Griggsby’s ruling allows claims to continue regarding the alleged violation of the teachers’ First Amendment rights related to El-Haggan’s email signature and Robinson and Wolf’s social media posts. Griggbys wrote in her ruling that CAIR alleged plausible First Amendment retaliation claims for the three incidents.

- Advertisement -

In addition to dismissing the employment discrimination claims, Griggsby also dismissed the claim of a First Amendment violation related to the pro-Palestinian clothing El-Haggan wore.

CAIR filed a similar lawsuit against the school board in June after another teacher was allegedly prevented from displaying a Palestinian flag sticker in her classroom. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court of Maryland, alleges the school’s principal and rules violated the teacher’s First Amendment rights by prohibiting her from displaying a Palestinian flag sticker, while other flags, including the Israeli flag, were able to be displayed in the school.

Bethesda Today reporter Elia Griffin contributed to this report