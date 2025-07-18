Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Maryland man detained by ICE in Gaithersburg 

Plus: Maryland refines application for government benefits; Dan Snyder’s former Potomac home drops in price

By Ashlyn Campbell
July 18, 2025 7:28 a.m. | Updated: July 18, 2025 8:29 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

A 52-year-old Maryland man who has lived in the U.S. since he was 12 was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last month while walking his dog in Gaithersburg. An attorney said he had earlier resolved a deportation process in 2007, allowing him to continue living and working in the U.S. [NBC News4]  

Maryland refines application for government benefits 

Maryland state officials upgraded the application website for government benefits including for food and health care. The new application allows residents to enter financial information once, and will match them up with programs for which they are likely eligible. Previously, residents had to fill out multiple online forms for different programs. [Maryland Matters]

Dan Snyder’s former Potomac home drops in price 

The price of the former Potomac home of Dan Snyder, the former owner of the Washington Commanders football team, was recently lowered by $5 million, from $29.9 million to $24.9 million. Snyder built the 30,000-square-foot property in 2004. It sits on 13.5 acres of land and has a five-bedroom main house, a two-bedroom guest house and a 12-car garage. [Urban Turf

Today’s weather: Rainy with a high of 84 degrees  

In case you missed it:  

How Montgomery County will enforce its new house party law 

Garrett Park woman identified as pedestrian killed in Kensington collision 

‘Big, wretched, abominable bill’: Raskin blasts Trump actions affecting MoCo residents 

